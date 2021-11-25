 Skip to content
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
All my emotional support needs is to never board another aircraft.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There were some kitty crazies last night

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 321x571] [View Full Size image _x_]

There were some kitty crazies last night

[Fark user image 425x239]


Jack's antics always put a smile on my face!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cisco's Ugg boots
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Fark! Where the hell did I land this time!!!!"
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Mrs. FTP's latest Crochet project. A family (father, child, and mother) of mer-lions
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


thank you Sherpa18 for the heads up!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A cat and his dog.  Yes, Forry IS that big.

Turkey just went in the oven.  Yes, they will get some turkey, not much but just a little bit.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FOOD, definitely, food
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


my bird gets cooked Sat. going to my daughter's today.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am thankful that every single kitty we fostered this year is enjoying Thanksgiving in their new forever homes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
