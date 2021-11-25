 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Дерьмо в огне   (cbc.ca) divider line
11
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Muppets Most Wanted: Workin' in the Coal Mine
Youtube HDA6_E9WXd4
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Дермо горит Сабмитар
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Дермо горит Сабмитар


Дерьмо

/I r dum
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania Coal Mine
Youtube y0a_Bo8Z_Mc
 
antnyjc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alternate title: "Mine on Fire. At Least You Now Know Where It is and Can Avoid Stepping On It."
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That is horrible. An injury to one is an injury to all. Mining accidents are always terrible.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just when I thought getting trapped in a mine is awful...v2.0: getting trapped in a burning coal mine.
(-.-)
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Just when I thought getting trapped in a mine is awful...v2.0: getting trapped in a burning coal mine.
(-.-)


Look at the bright side, they'll be warm for the rest of their lives.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So fark is now allowing wingdings in their headlines?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1/2 a Cherynobl confirmed, with dozens still missing. Yet it's nuclear power that gets all of the attention. Coal kills more people and does far more environmental harm.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bee Gees - New York Mining Disaster 1941 (1967)
Youtube ps-Qq7ucMA0
 
