(Some Guy)   You're not helping your case buddy. You're just not   (saltwire.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A man named "Noseworthy" snoring in court. S*it writes itself.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Noseworthy Cocaine (TM)
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This story made me sad.

*sniffsniff*
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of course he can't stay awake, they took all his friggin coke!
 
sandbar67
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His name is Noseworthy, the trial is about cocaine, and he fell asleep and started snoring. How can this be real
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To be fair, he already knew all about his crimes. The reading had to be pretty dull for him.
 
lurkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Of course he can't stay awake, they took all his friggin coke!


Maybe his personal stash had fentanyl.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If only there were a little something he could take to give him a little more pep...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know what he could use to stay awake?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I understand that a problem with prosecuting financial crimes is that juries may be bored by complex details and fail to understand the evidence. Boring the accused is not something I've heard about. But it makes perfect sense. He knows what he did. Super lame and boring to have someone go over it in excruciating detail.
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel oppressed. I'm a napper. I fall asleep. I used to fall asleep in school, but I could be woken and answer questions about what was just discussed.

I would fall asleep in college lectures, but I was learning. It's actually an established fact that sleep-like states are involved in how the mind organizes and stores information. Learning things, processing complex information, they make me 'sleepy'. I close my eyes and go into a somewhat meditative state.

Throughout post-graduate work I would 'nod off' in seminars. So would many senior professors. And when the seminar ended, those who looked to be sleeping would ask the most pointed questions.

Yet there is a segment of society that presumes there's a defect in those who look to be sleeping during the day, at meetings or during other information rich settings. I guess some are just nodding off and becoming oblivious but that isn't the whole of it.

Help help, I'm being oppressed!
 
camarugala
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: A man named "Noseworthy" snoring in court. S*it writes itself.


Involved in a cocaine ring. There's layers within layers!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is a case buddy court appointed?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: I feel oppressed. I'm a napper. I fall asleep. I used to fall asleep in school, but I could be woken and answer questions about what was just discussed.

I would fall asleep in college lectures, but I was learning. It's actually an established fact that sleep-like states are involved in how the mind organizes and stores information. Learning things, processing complex information, they make me 'sleepy'. I close my eyes and go into a somewhat meditative state.

Throughout post-graduate work I would 'nod off' in seminars. So would many senior professors. And when the seminar ended, those who looked to be sleeping would ask the most pointed questions.

Yet there is a segment of society that presumes there's a defect in those who look to be sleeping during the day, at meetings or during other information rich settings. I guess some are just nodding off and becoming oblivious but that isn't the whole of it.

Help help, I'm being oppressed!


Doodling mindlessly helps absorb material from lectures about as well as taking notes. And yet it is frowned upon.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sandbar67: His name is Noseworthy, the trial is about cocaine, and he fell asleep and started snoring. How can this be real


There's already been a politician named Weiner involved in sexting scandals. The absurdity is real
 
JerkStore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The guilty ones always fall asleep after they're caught. Innocent people panic but guilty people know they're done hiding and lying so they relax and fall asleep. Actually pretty common in police interrogation rooms.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I understand that a problem with prosecuting financial crimes is that juries may be bored by complex details and fail to understand the evidence. Boring the accused is not something I've heard about. But it makes perfect sense. He knows what he did. Super lame and boring to have someone go over it in excruciating detail.


Note that the Constitution does not protect you against your snoring being an admission of guilt.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

