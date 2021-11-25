 Skip to content
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

If only a certain orange clown were still in office, we might get an answer.

/Just kidding - the only office the orange clown should ever see again has padded walls (or steel bars).
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Non-story.  Just more of our trash floating around.  Gosh, maybe we should start cleaning up after ourselves.  But that wouldn't be good for THE ECONOMY.
Guess we just have to live drowning in our trash then.  I don't care, since you don't.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The two happiest days in a man's life are when he gets a free boat and when he gives away a boat for free.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Last summer it was still floating but there was grass growing on the decks.

Here are some pics I took last year. https://twitter.com/tr0mbone/st​atus/13​25418796190998531?s=20

I also think people get a little dramatic about that cove... that's where all the dead bodies and debris wash up in the harbor so it's a very greasy spot to begin with. There are nice wetlands near there that attract birds, though.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Last summer it was still floating but there was grass growing on the decks.

Here are some pics I took last year. https://twitter.com/tr0mbone/sta​tus/1325418796190998531?s=20

I also think people get a little dramatic about that cove... that's where all the dead bodies and debris wash up in the harbor so it's a very greasy spot to begin with. There are nice wetlands near there that attract birds, though.


You'd think someone at the very least would swipe the dinghy in the back.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
