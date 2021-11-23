 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Mmm, pancakes   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Manitoba, Snow, ice balls, Lake Winnipeg, Steep Rock, Winnipeg, Ice, Greg McCullough  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 2:03 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No Cool tag? Subby I am disipoint
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Balls and pancakes.  Sounds like a good weekend in Provincetown.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Coolest thing in Winnipeg.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So that's why Canada is tapping into the maple syrup reserve.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"McCullough said these formations are neither rare nor common and that if people search for them, they will find them eventually, adding the right conditions are needed to make the shapes. "


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Garden variety pan ice, watch any river that is starting to freeze.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1992. Deployed on a Navy ship with about 900 Sailors & Navy Air men & pilots, and 2,103 (I was part of a team that had to count available bunks) Marines embarked. Sigh.

I've nothing against Marines. I have personally never met a dishonorable Marine. My problem with them is pancakes.

To feed such a large crew, every morning at Sea for those 274 days deoyed, we were served pancakes. Pancakes.

I noted a big difference between Sailors and Marines in re food:

1st, when carrying they are trays to tables, when a new Marine set down his tray at the table all the other Marines would stop eating and look at his tray to see if somehow he had gotten something different, despite going through the same lines with the same offerings: pancakes. Did they really expect he would get something different?

B. Every morning at breakfast the sailors would look at the menu board see the word pancakes and sigh. Whereas the marines, we're like dogs. They would practically shake their butts in happiness saying, "oh boy dog food again!"

Toward the end of the cruise, when we call that Pearl Harbor, our last port call before the last 8 days back to San Diego, I happened to be walking by and IHOP and saw several of our Marines inside eating pancakes. I thought I was going to have an aneurysm burst in sheer confusion. To this day I still can't eat pancakes. Twice a year Denny offers their grand slam breakfast free to veterans and I just can't bring myself to take advantage of it. I realize it's not much difference between waffles and pancakes but I just can't bring myself to eat a pancake.

My auntie had four Baskin-Robbins ice cream stores in the Chicagoland area, so of course all the cousins had to work there when they were in high school. Not a problem she paid us a little more and she accommodated our school work teams etc. But I wasn't able to eat ice cream until about 5 years after I graduated high school. When you are surrounded by one particular food you just abort and avoid it sometimes for a very long time. For me, the bête-noir of my nightmares: pancakes!

I still don't understand how the Marines expected another Marine to sit down at their table with a totally different food and how they would all stop eating to stare at the new guys tray to see us somehow he had managed to wrangle an omelette? But they would do it in unison: stop eating, turn and look, and then return back to their own food. An interesting learned group response.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next pic down is baller, man:

winnipeg.ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is useless without ice sausages.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.