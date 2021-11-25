 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   Won't somebody PLEASE think of the thirsty Brits? (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dammit, here i thought it said Britney was thirsty
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time something like this happened, they colonized two thirds of the globe.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time Trumpet (2006) - Episode 2
Youtube cFp1HmzGOwM
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Here's to you, thirsty brits!
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought Brexit was going to fix issues like this
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Huh. I thought Brexit was going to fix issues like this


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No.  Already got my Christmas booze.  Plan ahead, people!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And you get to experience them sober!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh no! Without liquor and...mulled wine...I bet British public will have a hard time escaping the horrors of sobriety!

Actually, getting hammered was super easy, beerly an inconvenience!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is good for Brexit.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Terrorvision - Tequilla
Youtube 8hLQCA2h8kA
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stick to the local stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jackandwater: No.  Already got my Christmas booze.  Plan ahead, people!


I bought all mine three weeks ago. It's now gone :(

/but what a trip!
 
