 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Colonoscopy News Network publishes an article about the inside of an elderly man's butt pipe. Tag is for the the prostate-specific antigen used to test for butt pipe cancer. Butt pipe   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: PSA, President of the United States, President, Colonoscopy, President's physician, Medicine, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Vice President Kamala Harris, detailed investigation  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 1:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uhmmm, PSA isn't for colon cancer.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, after I grew up with cross-sections of Reagan's bladder on the nightly news, this just doesn't do anything for me.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Butt Trumpets-"Do it in the butt"
Youtube XvqNArAoO6k
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Samwell_What_What_In_the_Butt.mpg
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a moment Richard Gere thought he had a friend.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x310]

Sorry, after I grew up with cross-sections of Reagan's bladder on the nightly news, this just doesn't do anything for me.


Haha.... we're old.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What no pics? I can post some from mine.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: For a moment Richard Gere thought he had a friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Uhmmm, PSA isn't for colon cancer.


Yeah mods you should fix this because it's medical misinformation.  PSA for prostate cancer, Cologuard for colon cancer.

Really you should get the buttsnake tho.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But it's a HIPAA violation to ask someone for their vaccination status.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x310]

Sorry, after I grew up with cross-sections of Reagan's bladder on the nightly news, this just doesn't do anything for me.

Haha.... we're old.


Does this show ones age?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or does hotkinkyjoe do that?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: But it's a HIPAA violation to ask someone for their vaccination status.


Can we ask you about your Habitrail status and why you won't answer those asking for your status?

Allegedly, Richard Gere said things were said. It's really a simple question.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: But it's a HIPAA violation to ask someone for their vaccination status.


But who doesn't love to violate hippos, I ask you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Really you should get the buttsnake tho.


That's what I use the apps for.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Colonoscopies have changed in the last fifty years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So it's like Tucker Carlson being removed from a FOX lineup. Gross.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: So it's like Tucker Carlson being removed from a FOX lineup. Gross.


No, that's a malignant polyp.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you're male and over 45 or so, have your prostate checked on a regular basis.  Not just the rubber glove treatment, but a PSA test as well.  My doctor did the old finger poke a number of times and everything was normal, until I had a PSA test at 57 and it was 50% above the normal upper limit.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.