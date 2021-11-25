 Skip to content
 
(Seattle Times)   Now that we've had a first record flood how about a second record flood this month?   (seattletimes.com) divider line
    Sad  
posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 9:20 AM



Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.
 
veale728
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Second flood?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.


I'm always amazed at the new meteorological terms I learn after these weather disasters. Superstorms ('Frankenstorm'), atmospheric rivers. They stick in your mind.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.

I'm always amazed at the new meteorological terms I learn after these weather disasters. Superstorms ('Frankenstorm'), atmospheric rivers. They stick in your mind.


They're promoted by the media to elicit fear and thus clicks.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't Lag Me Bro: Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.

I'm always amazed at the new meteorological terms I learn after these weather disasters. Superstorms ('Frankenstorm'), atmospheric rivers. They stick in your mind.

They're promoted by the media to elicit fear and thus clicks.


SNOWMAGEDDON!!eleventy-one!1
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

veale728: [static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x258]Second flood?


What about eleveninches? Downpour? Afternoon drizzle? Deluge? Surge?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't Lag Me Bro: Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.

I'm always amazed at the new meteorological terms I learn after these weather disasters. Superstorms ('Frankenstorm'), atmospheric rivers. They stick in your mind.

They're promoted by the media to elicit fear and thus clicks.


Yep. I live near Atlanta where we get 3 to 6 feet of rain every year, and the weather people go bananas every time there's a thunderstorm.   Seriously, we had a storm go through last week, and we'll probably have one or two next week. Just tell us when they are coming.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.


My favorite is BOMB CYCLONE. You have to say it in the voice of a monster truck rally announcer
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But records only go back to when the Hall of Records was mysteriously washed away
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't Lag Me Bro: Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.

I'm always amazed at the new meteorological terms I learn after these weather disasters. Superstorms ('Frankenstorm'), atmospheric rivers. They stick in your mind.

They're promoted by the media to elicit fear and thus clicks.


yeah, they're farking stupid and drive me nuts.

/arrr
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.

My favorite is BOMB CYCLONE. You have to say it in the voice of a monster truck rally announcer


Those only happen on SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.


I know, like what the hell is a hurricane? It's just wind and rain so just say it. Stupid real meteorological terms.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't Lag Me Bro: Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.
I'm always amazed at the new meteorological terms I learn after these weather disasters. Superstorms ('Frankenstorm'), atmospheric rivers. They stick in your mind.
They're promoted by the media to elicit fear and thus clicks.


I've never been so scared as when they told me about the hate boobs.  Giant sandstorms that will scour the skin right off your chest.  They sell reinforced bras in Arizona for this.
Just terrifying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: berylman: Russ1642: Atmospheric river? The word 'rain' wasn't scary enough.

My favorite is BOMB CYCLONE. You have to say it in the voice of a monster truck rally announcer

Those only happen on SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY!


You pay for the entire raincoat but you'll only need the hood!
 
