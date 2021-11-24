 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Cape Cod may soon be radioactive   (capecodtimes.com) divider line
    Clean Water Act, Nuclear power, Nuclear fission, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Water pollution, Radioactive waste, Spent fuel pool  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bay has long been the convenient dump site for the Mainland's garbage. I remember playing with beach whistles as a kid. Why not some radioactive waste to finish destroying what's left of a once amazing and diverse ecosystem?

Beach whistles:

i2.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Missing from the article: half life of the compounds being released.  Is this just water that will lose its radioactivity within a week or are there pieces of plutonium dust that will remain radioactive for centuries?

I see no problem if it's water that will lose its radioactivity quickly. I'd be alittle more concerned about pumping longer lived radioactive mud into the bay.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But on the plus side, it's not uptight, and it's not your captive.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two other possible options discussed at Monday's meeting are trucking the water off-site to an approved facility, as Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant did in shipping its contaminated water to a site in Idaho or to evaporate it, a process that has already been employed in some areas of the Plymouth plant.

In 1988, there was a Cs137 capsule leak into a shielding/cooling pool at a commercial irradiator outside Atlanta. After they identified and removed the leaking capsule, and other possible leakers, they started running a demineralization process on the water, as they removed the other capsules - the capsules were all sent back to the Department of Energy at the Hanford site.
What to do with the water? After running the processes on it, it was essentially distilled water. The original idea was to run it into the drains - it would have been the cleanest "sewage" ever, but the county wouldn't issue a permit.
They also were keeping the water warm. It eventually evaporated. IIRC, it was 50,000 gallons or so.

Pilgrim is 1 million. Trucking 1 million gallons would take +/- 300 truck trips (150 loaded trips, plus the return trips). I have no idea how long it would take to make that much water evaporate.

Source: I knew the state guys doing the monitoring of the cleanup at the Georgia site.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sorry to crash your Lib party, but this is Radithor, a known alternative prevention and cure for COVID.  Drinking 32 ounces a day makes the vaccine and masks obsolete.  Why is the government dumping it?  Think about it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We didn't irradiate Plymouth Rock.  Plymouth Rock irradiated us!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: But on the plus side, it's not uptight, and it's not your captive.


The Firm-Radioactive
Youtube 3973tfsllqw
 
ecor1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Its pretty flaming already.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Put it into Boston's drinking water.
It will be an improvement.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
