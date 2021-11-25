 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Military doctors flown in to stem tide of COVID in third-world hellhole: Michigan   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like the movie Contagion, except with stupid morons trying to kill us all.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe Michigan GQP shouldn't have, you know, crippled the governor's ability to take any action for the public health
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, such a prestigious honor to be selected for such essential duty...

151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting like, really really bad. 17000 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. Hospitals are completely overwhelmed. And we're TWO farkING YEARS INTO THIS shiat.

Get your motherfarking vaccine you motherfarking assholes.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospital ICUs were already overwhelmed before the pandemic, this just lowers the overall quality of care for everyone, especially those who have been vaccinated and are hospitalized in critical care for non-covid illnesses (I.e. those who did the correct thing)
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scorching and oppressive heat of Michigan in April will kill it.
It's how they beat Ebola.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence that virus numbers are soaring in MI and WI shortly after their state murder-cultist parties managed to cripple basic public health enforcement.

Gee I wonder why.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Washington isn't in any enviable position, but looking at other states is just surreal. We had 1,000 new cases yesterday. 20,000 new cases in Michigan is just crazy.

We're ~75% fully vaccinated out here. Michigan is around 50%. That extra 25% seems to really make a huge difference.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Just to reiterate - if all Americans hadn't been big whiny babies about missing their monthly holiday, and had participated in an actual lockdown, we'd be through this by now. But you just couldn't handle it, Americans of every stripe. "But my fambily, buht spring break, but Easter, but Mother's day, but graduation, but.. And you can see the corollating case spike after every one of them.

But we saved the economy, so that's something.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Blatant lies.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yeah, places like NZ or AU see SEVENTEEN new cases and it's shut down everything. 17000 over 48 hours in one goddamn state is asinine. And nothing is really being done. Because the governor doesn't want to farking get kidnapped for trying to save your stupid redneck farking lives.
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Washington isn't in any enviable position, but looking at other states is just surreal. We had 1,000 new cases yesterday. 20,000 new cases in Michigan is just crazy.

We're ~75% fully vaccinated out here. Michigan is around 50%. That extra 25% seems to really make a huge difference.


The vaccination gap there isn't that wide. As a percent of total population, WA is at about 65% fully vaccinated while MI is at 54%. That gap holds up for the various age cutoffs on the CDC website.

WA's case rate over the last 7 days is 141/100k. MI is at 560/100k (highest in the country).

WA reported 1,037 new cases on the most recent day. MI reported 7,360.

So all in all it's not as bad as you said. It's still really bad, though. Which is too bad, because it's going to make me not visit my parents for Christmas again this year if it doesn't improve dramatically in the next few weeks.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WKUK Hot Dogs
Youtube vaAF_GAc3Mk
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Which one?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thanks for summarizing what would you would have said, saved us some time.
 
