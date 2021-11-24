 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   It's time to take a look at all the lawyers who tried to prevent Ahmaud Arbery's murder from ever coming to justice   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Jury, Attorney at law, Prosecutor, Lawyer, Arrest, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 6:35 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why? Defense lawyers defend persons accused of crimes. Frequently the people are indeed guilty of those crimes, but they still deserve to mount a robust defense.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Why? Defense lawyers defend persons accused of crimes. Frequently the people are indeed guilty of those crimes, but they still deserve to mount a robust defense.


Typically, the District Attorney of an area where a crime takes place isn't considered a defense lawyer, and the defense of the accused is outside their job description. This article is about a couple of DAs that apparently disagree with that sentiment.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Why? Defense lawyers defend persons...


And, as usual from you, a deflective threadjack. The article's first two examples are the lawyers in the prosecutors office who worked hard to make sure the case would go away... and would have completely succeeded had one of the dumbass murderers not publicly posted video of them doing it. Prosecutors are supposed to be the opposite of defense lawyers.

But if you can get people talking about the explicitly racist defense lawyers, they'll be distracted from talking about the actual demonstrated problem of prosecutors willing to let things slide in a case where white assholes straight-up murdered a young black man. And only direct video evidence seems to be enough to overcome that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sorceror: feckingmorons: Why? Defense lawyers defend persons...

And, as usual from you, a deflective threadjack. The article's first two examples are the lawyers in the prosecutors office who worked hard to make sure the case would go away... and would have completely succeeded had one of the dumbass murderers not publicly posted video of them doing it. Prosecutors are supposed to be the opposite of defense lawyers.

But if you can get people talking about the explicitly racist defense lawyers, they'll be distracted from talking about the actual demonstrated problem of prosecutors willing to let things slide in a case where white assholes straight-up murdered a young black man. And only direct video evidence seems to be enough to overcome that.


Barely.  And only because the Internet exploded with it before they could completely dismiss it.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Why? Defense lawyers defend persons accused of crimes. Frequently the people are indeed guilty of those crimes, but they still deserve to mount a robust defense.


So, are you openly admitting the two District Attorneys who tried to sweep the whole crime under the rug were acting as defense lawyers for the Brunswick 3? They damn sure mounted a robust defense to try to keep their friends out of prison. Thank God they failed.

Next, you'll be trying to tell me how the whole justice system isn't stacked against Black Americans all the while you're touting that slate of defense lawyers these three jackasses had.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Brosephus: feckingmorons: Why? Defense lawyers defend persons accused of crimes. Frequently the people are indeed guilty of those crimes, but they still deserve to mount a robust defense.

So, are you openly admitting the two District Attorneys who tried to sweep the whole crime under the rug were acting as defense lawyers for the Brunswick 3? They damn sure mounted a robust defense to try to keep their friends out of prison. Thank God they failed.

Next, you'll be trying to tell me how the whole justice system isn't stacked against Black Americans all the while you're touting that slate of defense lawyers these three jackasses had.


Dude, he's a lawyer, a nurse, a librarian, .... Blah blah blah don't listen to anything fecking says. Ever. About anything.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
wHy? DeFenSe LaWyErs dEfeNd PeRsOnS aCcuSeD oF cRiMeS. FrEqUeNtLy tHe pEoPlE ArE iNdEeD gUiLtY Of ThOsE cRiMeS, but ThEy StIlL dEsErVe tO mount A robust defense.
I sAiD iNdEed bCuZ i'M sMrT
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Old news, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
/have in your hand a list?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The funny thing is the two big cases this month featured DAs who didn't want to prosecute the case. Both were forced by popular demand. Both came out to obvious conclusions.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: wHy? DeFenSe LaWyErs dEfeNd PeRsOnS aCcuSeD oF cRiMeS. FrEqUeNtLy tHe pEoPlE ArE iNdEeD gUiLtY Of ThOsE cRiMeS, but ThEy StIlL dEsErVe tO mount A robust defense.
I sAiD iNdEed bCuZ i'M sMrT


You are very intelligent
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.