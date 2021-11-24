 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Sleep peacefully under the ceiling sky mural. And bring your friends. All of them   (zillow.com) divider line
18
    More: Giggity, Standardized test, High school, GreatSchools Ratings, trademarks REALTOR, Zillow Group, trademarks MLS, GreatSchools Ratings methodology, real estate brokerage licenses  
•       •       •

628 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 9:35 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$575,000 for 3,693 sqft.  With a pier.

/sigh
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like the mini-golf-course in the back yard.

As someone who has painted fake clouds on my ceiling, I approve!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe the master bedroom is set up for a human centipede?

With some paint and touch-up, it would be a nice house on a lake. Nothing crazy to work with there, really.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot worse, on Fark alone. A lot of space. The double King is interesting, but looks tacky unless it's built that way (ie can't see it's just 2 beds pushed together).
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ooh. Mini-golf.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This house looks like it is owned by an 8-year-old.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think that kitchen might have just given me epilepsy.
 
wedelw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't see why you'd only go half way.
The sky should go down the walls a bit and meet a nice mountain range 2/3 the way up.
Meadows and grass down to ground level.  Maybe some cattle grazing.

If you're goung for the outdoor the look, I say go all the way.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sgygus: $575,000 for 3,693 sqft.  With a pier.

/sigh


Another $100k for paint, wallpaper, carpet(s), refacing the cabinets, etc.

Damn, people! Hire a professional decorator!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet some of those rooms look like a Jackson Pollock painting under a black light
 
philodough
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And probably a good thing there's not a shred of carpet in that house.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I bet some of those rooms look like a Jackson Pollock painting under a black light


If you have to use a blacklight, you aren't trying.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More money than taste.
More square footage than furniture.

And better bring a black light to the inspection.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I bet some of those rooms look like a Jackson Pollock painting under a black light


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Waltons say goodnight
Youtube cp7_u0kcQRo
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Howbout zillow sponsor some TF for the farkers who are in crisis and need people to talk to?
 
AEton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is gorgeous but I am confused by longbed. What is the point of it?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.