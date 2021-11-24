 Skip to content
(Sunday Post)   Glasgow cements its reputation as the Baltimore of Scotland   (sundaypost.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA     There have been more than 500 verbal or physical assaults on Scottish Ambulance Service staff in the past 22 months, new data shows.

I call BS for two reasons.
1) It's not possible to tell is someone with a Glaswegian accent is threatening your life or saying Good Morning
2) It's not possible to talk with a Glaswegian w/o being a little thumped, lightly punched, or a little pushed

Bluto's Advice
Youtube uepFO4psgKE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dreaded Norsemen who raided the English isles stumbled upon Scotland and liked it so much they decided to stay.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: The dreaded Norsemen who raided the English isles stumbled upon Scotland and liked it so much they decided to stay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTFA     There have been more than 500 verbal or physical assaults on Scottish Ambulance Service staff in the past 22 months, new data shows.

I call BS for two reasons.
1) It's not possible to tell is someone with a Glaswegian accent is threatening your life or saying Good Morning
2) It's not possible to talk with a Glaswegian w/o being a little thumped, lightly punched, or a little pushed

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uepFO4ps​gKE]


#2 is a lie - you certainly can.  You can be getting glassed, decked, and shoved through the nearest window instead for instance
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh subby, it's amusing you think Glasgow is copying Baltimore, and not the other way 'round. Glasgow's much, much older, and much, much rowdier. Still need more convincing? Look up the meaning of "Glasgow smile" and "Glasgow kiss".
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Notabunny: FTFA     There have been more than 500 verbal or physical assaults on Scottish Ambulance Service staff in the past 22 months, new data shows.

I call BS for two reasons.
1) It's not possible to tell is someone with a Glaswegian accent is threatening your life or saying Good Morning
2) It's not possible to talk with a Glaswegian w/o being a little thumped, lightly punched, or a little pushed

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uepFO4ps​gKE]

#2 is a lie - you certainly can.  You can be getting glassed, decked, and shoved through the nearest window instead for instance


I lay on the sidewalk corrected. All meant in good humor, of course. I love Glasgow, and the people there are amazingly fun and friendly. One time I walked into a pub for lunch, someone heard my American accent, and two days later I was back in my B&B with a vague sense that I'd had fun, and a Polaroid in my pocket of me straddling a cannon.
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: #2 is a lie - you certainly can.  You can be getting glassed, decked, and shoved through the nearest window instead for instance


Buying a Snickers ought not to be so hard.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Notabunny: FTFA     There have been more than 500 verbal or physical assaults on Scottish Ambulance Service staff in the past 22 months, new data shows.

I call BS for two reasons.
1) It's not possible to tell is someone with a Glaswegian accent is threatening your life or saying Good Morning
2) It's not possible to talk with a Glaswegian w/o being a little thumped, lightly punched, or a little pushed

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uepFO4ps​gKE]


CHEWIN THE FAT 3 - GLESGAY BANTER
Youtube 7T5K1HxEBCU
 
