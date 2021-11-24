 Skip to content
 
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Chasing deputies with pitchforks is no way to go through life, Craig   (madison.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simpsons Hillbilly Chase
Youtube bC6lY-5Hi9g
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How you gonna get fired..... in your day off???
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reeseville man found guilty of pulling pitchfork on deputies in plea deal"

Now that's how I like to negotiate a plea deal.  If the deputies don't offer you a deal you like, you pull a pitchfork on them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craig could not contain his passion?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's the life for me.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Depends on the deputies, which means the sheriff.

Sheriffs.
 
whr21
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gotta start somewhere.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guy (in a letter): "Gimme my money. I own guns and I want money."

Sheriff: "Hey, so you basically made a threat. That's not legal."

Guy: "Really. Here, let me make another with this pitchfork."

But it's the city folks that are the robbers and criminals.
 
