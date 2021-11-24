 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Head cook at a Vermont school has been fired for being a Dumbass. That's why we have this tag   (wcax.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Copyright, Associated Press, Caledonian Record, head cook, termination letter, Caledonia County, Vermont, fired cook, Vermont school  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 10:55 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vermont's not exactly the state you want to try pulling something like that in.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I heard this at a hurricanes game. Didn't say anything because there is a Brandon playing on the hurricanes.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: The fired cook says he doesn't believe that he should have been dismissed and says the menu calendar was in his office.

Aww, does the feisty GQPer suddenly not believe in at-will employment, and pulling himself up by his bootstraps?

Let me find my nano-violin.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be Let's Go Bruins, or Patriots?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Too cowardly to write F**k you Biden.

\ Fark forces me to elide that.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its like trump is a virus
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The letter states that he also did not work his entire shift on Nov. 9, 11 and 17 without a valid reason.
The fired cook says he doesn't believe that he should have been dismissed

Ok, idiot.  Have you never had a job before?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're wondering what it means...

"It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting "Let's go, Brandon" to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: "F-- Joe Biden.""

Are people already calling this Biden Derangement Syndrome? A guy wins a significant race and instead of applauding his achievement, dick heads rail against someone who has fark all to do with anything at NASCAR...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never bring in politics to the workplace, no matter who you support.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When the GOP sends people, they are not sending their best. They are sending people that are really stupid, and they are bringing their stupidity to us. 

Anyone who thinks 'Let's go Brandon' is witty should be fired on the sole basis of being so very, very lame.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure he'll have an easy time finding another job in Vermont, with that Silent Majority horseshiat.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: If you're wondering what it means...

"It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting "Let's go, Brandon" to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: "F-- Joe Biden.""

Are people already calling this Biden Derangement Syndrome? A guy wins a significant race and instead of applauding his achievement, dick heads rail against someone who has fark all to do with anything at NASCAR...


Are you really wondering out loud if a NASCAR crowd might possibly be irrational and deranged?
 
mjones73
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good riddance.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm guessing ordering a LGB gets you a Sloppy Joe with the bun on the side.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: The letter states that he also did not work his entire shift on Nov. 9, 11 and 17 without a valid reason.
The fired cook says he doesn't believe that he should have been dismissed

Ok, idiot.  Have you never had a job before?


He blew off three shifts?

Let's count the number of people fired for being 15 minutes late.
 
realmolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never bring in politics to the workplace, no matter who you support.


That used to be the rule, yeah.

Until we started having to work with people that refuse to get vaccinated or wear a mask. Once your "politics" are threatening my life (and the lives of millions, really), then the rule goes out the farking window.

It's not a "political difference" anymore. It's good versus evil. Evil people don't get to come into work and expect everyone else to pretend they're not evil.

But...it's a risk, for sure. I completely sympathize with people that bite their tongue to keep their job. But if you DON'T need to bite your tongue, if your job is secure, then make sure you let your co-workers know that Republicans are pure trash and won't be tolerated.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The "and leaving work early" gave me a laugh for some reason.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Bertuccio: If you're wondering what it means...

"It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting "Let's go, Brandon" to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: "F-- Joe Biden.""

Are people already calling this Biden Derangement Syndrome? A guy wins a significant race and instead of applauding his achievement, dick heads rail against someone who has fark all to do with anything at NASCAR...

Are you really wondering out loud if a NASCAR crowd might possibly be irrational and deranged?


I just figured they weren't so brain-addled and easily distracted that they could focus on the sport they came to watch for however many minutes it takes to interview the race winner.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: The fired cook says he doesn't believe that he should have been dismissed and says the menu calendar was in his office.

Aww, does the feisty GQPer suddenly not believe in at-will employment, and pulling himself up by his bootstraps?

Let me find my nano-violin.


To be fair, he likely never had to deal with the consequences of his actions before, so he's just baffled when it turns out that not everyone is a raging fascist sucking orange taint.
 
wantingout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
should have wrote 'Fark Joe Biden' instead. Oh and its gonna be a great lawsuit.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ALL BRANDONS MATTER
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bertuccio: MycroftHolmes: Bertuccio: If you're wondering what it means...

"It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting "Let's go, Brandon" to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: "F-- Joe Biden.""

Are people already calling this Biden Derangement Syndrome? A guy wins a significant race and instead of applauding his achievement, dick heads rail against someone who has fark all to do with anything at NASCAR...

Are you really wondering out loud if a NASCAR crowd might possibly be irrational and deranged?

I just figured they weren't so brain-addled and easily distracted that they could focus on the sport they came to watch for however many minutes it takes to interview the race winner.


I am Asian American.  When Nascar first started in Dallas, I was interested in going to see a race.  An acquaintance who frequented them basically told me that I would be OK in the grandstand, but that I shouldn't try and go to the infield.

Getting to be angry, racist, misogynestic and stupid is the reason why people go to NASCAR races.  I am not sure they care about the guys driving in a circle
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chewynathan2: Its like trump is a virus


A veritable political STD
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.