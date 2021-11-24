 Skip to content
(Patch)   If you wanted a Chinese bong for Christmas, US Customs just disrupted the supply chain   (patch.com) divider line
34
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has too much farking free time.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Harvey Bong Commercial
Youtube x9dkgOZhKQk
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tommy Chong - Sting Operation: When the DEA Is Onto You - This Is Not Happening
Youtube c7RtNZyLqQk
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of El Kabongs.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhm. Nsfw
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was DONG....not BONG.
Sure it's a smaller stocking stuffer...but it has it's place.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity pipes? People are toking gravity now?
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officers seized the money for violating U.S. currency reporting laws. After allowing the couple to keep $641 as a humanitarian relief, officers let them continue their journey.

That's nice that after legally mugging them, they let them keep some pocket change
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Gravity pipes? People are toking gravity now?


More along the lines of "milk jug in a 5gal bucket" kinda setup.

But . . . you know, more classy
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember back before they legalized it, when you could get thrown out of a headshop for using the word bong.

One of the cooler things about weed getting legalized in my state is the proliferation of glass blowing shops. Hopefully some american artisans will get work out of this instead of the money going to chinese factories.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need, I plan to turn my garden pagoda into a giant bong.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice glass. Pity it won't go to a loving owner--but then even if it did it would end up smashed so I guess no big deal from the bong's viewpoint.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a bong. It's a cigarette cooler!

that's how the head shops around here would get around selling them.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you have shipments of actual drugs to be worrying about?  This is so farking stupid.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a shame that eBay store ...
convenience store rack behind the counter
shady guy besides the convenience store
craigslist reseller that bought it from the shady guy
the ebay store owner who stole it back
single bong can't be entered into evidence....
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/c7RtNZyL​qQk]


Thank you for that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered a couple things from Chong's Bongs before John "Jesus Christ" Ashcroft shut it down and arrested Tommy.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: It's not a bong. It's a cigarette cooler!

that's how the head shops around here would get around selling them.


"Herbal water pipes" that came with free pinches of some herb or other.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*ahem* -- "water pipe".
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's a lot of El Kabongs.


My first bong (when I was 20) was named "El Kabong." He was dropped, and replaced with Bongzilla.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The transition report said "International terrorism will be the paramount issue in the 21st century".

What did AG Ashcroft do first? Went after pornography and pot paraphernalia stores.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anything's a bong, if you're brave enough

RonRon893
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sheeple! Study it out! This all a plot by Big Bong to limit our supply and raise the prices! The day I pay more than $120 for a bong (I like BIG ornate bongs) is the day I switch to vaping concentrates. Wait. I already do vape concentrates. Never mind. I use my bongs for front-porch hash. DOWN WITH BIG BONG!
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

My first bong (when I was 20) was named "El Kabong." He was dropped, and replaced with Bongzilla.


Half Baked - (1998) - Billy Bong Thornton
Youtube yXWQ-aflq0A
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Anything's a bong, if you're brave enough

Need to widle one out of some poison oak wood.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Combustion:My first bong (when I was 20) was named "El Kabong." He was dropped, and replaced with Bongzilla.

2 in college - a little one named "Billy Bud" and a large one named "Capt. Jack"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$56K for 3,800 Chinese bongs.

Math actually checks out. Those things are cheap as fark. Buddy buys em. Got an Illadelph knockoff for around $150. The real ones go for 5-10x that. He figures he could break it and not sweat.
 
rdyb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The glass company featured in the article specifically claims on their Products page "We carry a large selection of American Glass"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rdyb: The glass company featured in the article specifically claims on their Products page "We carry a large selection of American Glass"


Doesn't stop knockoffs from slapping a sticker on it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Anything's a bong, if you're brave enough

[Fark user image 222x480]


Paige, ..... Wait, What?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Now I wantneed Funyuns.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For those who need a really big bong.

harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: The officers seized the money for violating U.S. currency reporting laws. After allowing the couple to keep $641 as a humanitarian relief, officers let them continue their journey.

That's nice that after legally mugging them, they let them keep some pocket change


Yea, forget the bongs, lets talk about the legalized theft that happens every day at every international airport in the US.   No due process, no presumtion of innocence, just 'fark you, it's ours.'   A lot of these people are probably afraid of reporting it in the first place for fear it will get seized anyway just because they're flying while brown.  "Going to a south American country with cash?  You must be a drug dealer."
 
