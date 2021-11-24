 Skip to content
South Dakota court rules against having a reason to live in South Dakota
    recreational marijuana use, United States, South Dakota Supreme Court, marijuana legalization, state constitution, lower court's ruling, United States Constitution  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November.

The party of small government and freedom, fighting a voter passed law change.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you're right. If states like North Dakota don't need MJ, who does?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.
 
majestic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.


If Obama didn't do it, why would Biden?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As always, and without exception, conservatives prove themselves to be human garbage.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The lesson here is that single subject rules are the devil.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have Biden Nuke SD.

Problem solved.
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November

God, what a loser.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.


This one only had cannabis. But it dealt with recreational marijuana, medicinal marijuana, and industrial hemp.

Say you only do recreational. Could argue that repealing the multiple laws making it illegal (small possession, intent to distribute, ingestion, etc) means multiple subjects. Can you set up a regulatory framework in the amendment? What about directing the legislature to do so?

Single subject rule sucks.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.


Most federal murmurs in that direction specifically leave it up to the states if they want to keep it illegal.

/ Poor sick bird
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

majestic: Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.

If Obama didn't do it, why would Biden?


Biden is against legalization, so he won't do it. We need some new politician who doesn't yell "Get a haircut hippie!" each time someone asks them to do something the people ask for.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's been legal coast to coast in Canada for a few years now and I haven't noticed a farking difference. Pot smokers still smoke it. People that don't still don't. Big deal. It's not like the stuff has ever been hard to find pretending that making it illegal is somehow keeping it away from citizens is nothing but pure delusion.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.

This one only had cannabis. But it dealt with recreational marijuana, medicinal marijuana, and industrial hemp.

Say you only do recreational. Could argue that repealing the multiple laws making it illegal (small possession, intent to distribute, ingestion, etc) means multiple subjects. Can you set up a regulatory framework in the amendment? What about directing the legislature to do so?

Single subject rule sucks.


Pick a goddamn weight limit and move it through! 15 grams? Sure. That's recreational. 16 grams? You're a dealer.

It's not hard. They did it here in DC.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Dafatone: Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.

This one only had cannabis. But it dealt with recreational marijuana, medicinal marijuana, and industrial hemp.

Say you only do recreational. Could argue that repealing the multiple laws making it illegal (small possession, intent to distribute, ingestion, etc) means multiple subjects. Can you set up a regulatory framework in the amendment? What about directing the legislature to do so?

Single subject rule sucks.

Pick a goddamn weight limit and move it through! 15 grams? Sure. That's recreational. 16 grams? You're a dealer.

It's not hard. They did it here in DC.


But if you're changing two different laws, one could argue it's two subjects.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November.

Republicans hate democracy and freedom.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Noem praised the decision, and noted that it would not change how she implements a separate, voter-passed law that legalizes medical marijuana.

That other initiative was due to be initiated last July. Noem has been slow walking it since the original election and will do her best to make sure it never happens. Meanwhile, she runs constant television ads patting herself on the back for what a great job she is doing addressing it "the right way."*

*conservaspeak for "doing what we want"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November.

The party of small government and freedom, fighting a voter passed law change.


On a technicality ...
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden Nuke SD.

Problem solved.


I'd be in favor of just giving the state back to the indigenous people.  Hell, both Dakotas.  We sure as hell aren't using them for anything good, and the tribes will take better care of the land.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.


I predict the Democrats will do this in March 2022.

75% of Americans support it. It would make the Republicans look like the retrograde thugs that they are and possibly peel some Fark Independent goodwill.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even most Republicans under 40 support legalization. Especially (only) for white people.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is at least the 2nd time they have done this in SD.

A while ago voters passed an anti corruption referendum.
The state legislature and courts struck it down.

Personally I think the worst one occurred in Missouri, when they shut down a referendum to crack down on puppy mills.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If marijuana is legalized, colored folks will start playing jazz music and reading newspapers printed on hemp paper instead of wood pulp paper!!!1!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who needs medical marijuana when you have loads of pool cleaner and delicious horse worm paste?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden Nuke SD.

Problem solved.

I'd be in favor of just giving the state back to the indigenous people.  Hell, both Dakotas.  We sure as hell aren't using them for anything good, and the tribes will take better care of the land.


The land is tainted.  It has republican on it.  Do you really advocate giving back tainted unusable land?  The only solution is to nuke it, and then drill a bore hole down to the molten liquid rock of the core of the earth and let the lava and maga flow over the land, reclaiming it and sealing in the taint.  Then, give the land back, after a mile of new crust has formed.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You think that methy hell hole would have embraced weed. There's really no other reason to go there still, outside of tax evasion.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
in other news, six boardering sates stand to make a fook ton of money now if they have legal over the counter weed for sale.
 
majestic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.

I predict the Democrats will do this in March 2022.

75% of Americans support it. It would make the Republicans look like the retrograde thugs that they are and possibly peel some Fark Independent goodwill.


No way. I can't think of any democrat openly pushing for federal re-scheduling of marijuana. Everybody wants to "leave it up to the states" just in case they need to push for something later.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: You think that methy hell hole would have embraced weed. There's really no other reason to go there still, outside of tax evasion.


Child prostitution is a big draw.

At least according to the billboards I saw there a couple of years ago.
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's okay. I'm sure Colorado is perfectly happy to keep siphoning away all that revenue you could be spending on stuff you *do* actually want, idiots.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November.

The party of small government and freedom, fighting a voter passed law change.


It is small federal government. Conservatives have always supported state governments strong enough to keep people in chains.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: arrogantbastich: You think that methy hell hole would have embraced weed. There's really no other reason to go there still, outside of tax evasion.

Child prostitution is a big draw.

At least according to the billboards I saw there a couple of years ago.


If we're going off their billboards, also country music. Is there a correlation? You decide.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: let the maga flow over the land,


Are you *mad*?!?! That's how we got here in the first place!!!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: AmbassadorBooze: let the maga flow over the land,

Are you *mad*?!?! That's how we got here in the first place!!!


Whoops.  Magma.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

That's fine, that's how the law works. So just set up another referendum with just pot on the ballot. It's not difficult.

Otherwise, although this will never happen, the federal government needs to make a move to decriminalize pot. It's well past the time to do it.


It will get taken off the schedule A... someday.  And federal penalties will be (officially) removed... someday.

BUT... AGAIN... THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT LEGALIZING IT DOES NOTHING FOR THE STATES.

States themselves would still need to legalize and set it up on their own.  It will not automatically make it legal in every state.

/Also, interesting, how republicans in charge CONSTANTLY fighting and undermining their own voters legally passed referendums never hurts them.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure - Amendment A - would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

...


And the US Congress should also deal with one thing at a time. The people who wrote the Constitution didn't see how corrupt it can get when legislators can create a bill that addresses various things, and then start trading horses.
 
