(Some Guy)   The life of everyone on board depends on just one thing: someone who can fly this plane and who didn't have the pimento cheese sandwich for dinner
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser!

Also, don't eat ON the plane. Eat before, or after. Food is MUCH better and there's more room.


/used to business travel several times a year
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had lasagna.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you're flying first class for the food, anything except Cathay Pacific is going to disappoint.

Eat on the ground like a mature adult and use first class for alcohol.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Combustion: What a pisser!

Also, don't eat ON the plane. Eat before, or after. Food is MUCH better and there's more room.


/used to business travel several times a year


You kinda have to eat on a long flight, or  fast for 14+ hours, which is hard to do drunk and on benzos
 
dbrunker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some images don't need a caption.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
US food is awful.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Umm... that's not what color turkey is.
 
corseil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's the caviar of the south.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


[raspy voice] "It was the salmon mousse..."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The saddest part is steerage used to get better snacks than that.

I rode First Class yesterday: Had coffee and they gave each of us a clear plastic bag with a small bottle of water, tiny bag of pretzel, and Biscotti cookie. I tell you, the rich have it made. MADE, I tell you.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I flew first class and they force fed us sandwiches as if we were working people."
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I miss when I was a kid and I'd visit my dad in Seattle and have to take a flight that had multiple stops (stay on the plane).  It turned a 3 hour trip into 9 hours my my mom knew this and packed me a bag full of snack stuff to eat on the plane.  I'd munch on that while flying or sitting on the tarmac in Phoenix or Las Vegas or Reno or wherever.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could somebody translate this into jive?
 
comrade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pgh9fan: Could somebody translate this into jive?


The turkey is jive.
 
