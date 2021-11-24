 Skip to content
(Independent)   Setters in Catan want to declare independence from Spain after refusal to trade for sheep   (independent.co.uk) divider line
15
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That headline really went to the dogs.
 
sdlotu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's Catalan, not Catan, subby.

 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sdlotu: It's Catalan, not Catan, subby.



They tried.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Irish setters?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 Mango must be heartbroken.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pointers and Retrievers are...strangely silent.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well it's Christmas time.

There's no "L"s
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Well it's Christmas time.

There's no "L"s


No L
No L
I'm stuck on this platform
It's colder than hell.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sdlotu: It's Catalan, not Catan, subby.



It's Catalonia.  Catalan is the demonym/language.

/how do you say "How'd you get to be king?  I didn't vote for you" in Catalan?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sdlotu: It's Catalan, not Catan, subby.



Not only that, this is an article from "Monday 28 June 2021 01:29".  It mentions the pardons of the separatist leaders as a current event (was big news at the time), so it's not a typo.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have wood for your sheep
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sdlotu: It's Catalan, not Catan, subby.



forget it, he's rolling
 
bababa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bondith: sdlotu: It's Catalan, not Catan, subby.


It's Catalonia.  Catalan is the demonym/language.

/how do you say "How'd you get to be king?  I didn't vote for you" in Catalan?


Com vas arribar a ser rei? No t'he votat.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spain: They Catan't do that!
 
