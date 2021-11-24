 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Greed is good. Grapes are better. RIP, Crypto Hamster (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wha?
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Warren Buffet have an alibi?

What about Richard Gere?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap some of the other stories on that site are horrible.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Ninja Hamsters
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Holy crap some of the other stories on that site are horrible.


You mean the stories other than the one about the death of a stock-picking hamster?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Holy crap some of the other stories on that site are horrible.


There actually are some small
Pixels on that site here and there that are not horrible.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wut?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Wha?


Money means nothing. If you can hold bills in your hand with numbers in them, they mean nothing. If your bank account has a number, you might as well divide that by zero and get the true amount. You got some BiteCoins? NFTs? Congratulations, you just threw something that you thought had value into the toilet. RISE UP HAMSTERS! Hamsters are now the true value of wealth. I have personally invested in hamster farming and gained magnificent wealth. Send me a self-addressed envelope with $20 to find out how you too can cash in on this untapped wealth
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: king of vegas: Wha?

Money means nothing. If you can hold bills in your hand with numbers in them, they mean nothing. If your bank account has a number, you might as well divide that by zero and get the true amount. You got some BiteCoins? NFTs? Congratulations, you just threw something that you thought had value into the toilet. RISE UP HAMSTERS! Hamsters are now the true value of wealth. I have personally invested in hamster farming and gained magnificent wealth. Send me a self-addressed envelope with $20 to find out how you too can cash in on this untapped wealth


"Weird Al" Yankovic - Harvey the Wonder Hamster
Youtube T8pE-0ufsfA
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Wha?


Forget it, Jake, it's Crypto Currency.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People made money in the stock market by throwing darts at lists of stock ticker symbols. Rising tides are good for raising all boats, unless of course you've already crashed upon the rocks.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hamsters don't last long I've heard it said-

Q: What is the purpose of getting your child a per hamster?

A: To teach them about death.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Hamsters don't last long I've heard it said-

Q: What is the purpose of getting your child a per hamster?

A: To teach them about death.


You make it up in volume. They fark like rabbits
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Hamsters don't last long I've heard it said-

Q: What is the purpose of getting your child a per hamster?

A: To teach them about death.


Why not spice it up and teach them about volatile psuedo-currencies with this one simple setup! Wall Street hates it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Fireproof: Hamsters don't last long I've heard it said-

Q: What is the purpose of getting your child a per hamster?

A: To teach them about death.

You make it up in volume. They fark like rabbits


Just hope they're not around when mommy starts eating her babies
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

