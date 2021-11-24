 Skip to content
"Remember my friend, that knowledge is stronger than memory, and we should not trust the weaker." ―Bram Stoker, Dracula. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Forgotten Knowledge edition
13
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm finally assembling this year's Fark Fiction Anthology. All the edits are in, text content is complete, the art is done, and now all that I have to do is wrangle Scrivener into generating a .pdf for the print version and a .mobi for the Kindle version. The only problem is that I only do this kind of thing once a year and I don't remember how any of this works.  Why does the table of contents generate with some files ignored? Why is everything one page number off? What do I have to do to get Amazon set up to - oh, wait, I actually wrote a lot of this in a how-to last year, knowing that I'd forget it all!

Now if I could only find where I wrote it all down.

Anyway, it's coming together and we're in the home stretch. There are some time delays still built into the process-once I get the Kindle wrangling done, I'll have Amazon print and ship me a proof copy so I can make sure I didn't screw up anything too obvious, but once that's complete, we'll be live and I'll submit a thread to the main page to tell everyone. We're almost there!

Writing questions of the week: All about tools!

What tools do you use for writing? A word processor, a typewriter, or a pen? How do you assemble your manuscript-in something dedicated like Scrivener, or another application? What are the strengths and weaknesses of your process?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was useless if he thought about how to do it.  His fingers remembered, but his mind could not.  He could not describe the steps.  To perform his duties it was absolutely necessary that he be completely shiatfaced and just trust his hands.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use vi, and write in HTML because I like the font controls.
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A laptop because I have horrible penmanship.  My writing has been compared to a doctor's prescription (and several have considered the doc's writing more legible).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: He was useless if he thought about how to do it.  His fingers remembered, but his mind could not.  He could not describe the steps.  To perform his duties it was absolutely necessary that he be completely shiatfaced and just trust his hands.


And then he exploded.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What's the general timeline for the printing once submitted? Christmas, January, February? Not fussing, just trying to manage my expecations.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google Documents on a PC, with a second tab open for notes (and sometimes a third with world building stuff).
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One to two weeks, if all goes according to expectations and I don't run into any weird issues.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Knowledge is stronger then memory" -- Bram Stoker

"It's a poor sort of memory that only works backwards." -- Lewis Carroll
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple of methods.

I have a Wordpad document called "Odds and Ends", where I put snippets of stuff that has come to my mind. I also have a handwritten journal that serves some of the same purpouse.

For a project, I usually have a Google Doc for the text and a spreadsheet for the general outline, character notes, etc.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I became insane, with long intervals of horrible sanity.   E.A.Poe
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ever since her young prince had ridden away to war; the sleep of Princes Elisabeth had been tormented by red dreams of horror and blood."

-- First line from the book Bram Stoker's Dracula based on the Francis Ford Coppola film Bram Stoker's Dracula by Fred Saberhagen and Jame V. Hart
 
palelizard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cool. Thanks, I'm looking forward to it.
 
