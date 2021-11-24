 Skip to content
Stereotype Alert: Quebec syrup producers tap maple syrup stockpile, but say no cause for alarm...which of course means 😱😱😱 EVERYONE PANIC
    Maple syrup, Quebec maple syrup producers, Hlne Normandin, maple syrup, province's strategic reserve, Quebec  
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tabarnak!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what it is there for.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had a maple beer once and it was horrid.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pootine
 
jim32rr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I had a maple beer once and it was horrid.


Next time drink it before it goes through your partner's body
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Begun, the treacle wars have.
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The quebec maple syrup reserve is a national treasure.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The whole point of the reserve was to stabilize the price of maple syrup and thereby expand it's market share. Hard to convince big companies to use genuine maple syrup (rather than artificial flavors) in products if they don't have a predicable, stable supply. At least that is the idea.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they ever get back any of those barrels of syrup that disappeared some years back? I seem to remember that was one of the biggest heists in Canadian history, to the tune of 18 + million.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Stie.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Hard to convince big companies to use genuine maple syrup (rather than artificial flavors) in products if they don't have a predicable, stable supply. At least that is the idea.


There are some monsters that prefer the fake maple flavor to actual maple syrup.  When I lived out west in the US it was a horrible realization that they might even be the majority.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the arctic tundra vast and innumerable caverns hold the riches of the trees, great oak barrels of maple syrup hordes against the inevitable collapse of civilization where the liquid gold will form the basis of a reborn Canada.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jim32rr: C18H27NO3: I had a maple beer once and it was horrid.

Next time drink it before it goes through your partner's body


Ok, that was a bit out of left field.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: jim32rr: C18H27NO3: I had a maple beer once and it was horrid.

Next time drink it before it goes through your partner's body

Ok, that was a bit out of left field.


Had nothing, went with it 🍺
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The_Homeless_Guy: Hard to convince big companies to use genuine maple syrup (rather than artificial flavors) in products if they don't have a predicable, stable supply. At least that is the idea.

There are some monsters that prefer the fake maple flavor to actual maple syrup.  When I lived out west in the US it was a horrible realization that they might even be the majority.


My wife likes the fake stuff. She has to hide it because I immediately throw that shiat in the trash when I find it. I might give fake maple syrup a try when we run out of maple trees but until then it is genuine maple syrup or nothing I even use it in my tea and coffee.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The_Homeless_Guy: Hard to convince big companies to use genuine maple syrup (rather than artificial flavors) in products if they don't have a predicable, stable supply. At least that is the idea.

There are some monsters that prefer the fake maple flavor to actual maple syrup.  When I lived out west in the US it was a horrible realization that they might even be the majority.


I don't buy it. They've probably never actually tasted real maple syrup so they don't know.

In any case, we have our own sugar bush. Last spring, which was a poor syrup year, we got two gallons of syrup from ten taps.I

Next year we'll tap more, I hope.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jim32rr: 🍺


🍺
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: New Rising Sun: The_Homeless_Guy: Hard to convince big companies to use genuine maple syrup (rather than artificial flavors) in products if they don't have a predicable, stable supply. At least that is the idea.

There are some monsters that prefer the fake maple flavor to actual maple syrup.  When I lived out west in the US it was a horrible realization that they might even be the majority.

My wife likes the fake stuff. She has to hide it because I immediately throw that shiat in the trash when I find it. I might give fake maple syrup a try when we run out of maple trees but until then it is genuine maple syrup or nothing I even use it in my tea and coffee.


What is fake maple syrup? Is it just corn syrup?
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, you missed the translation; everyone picnik with the extra maple goodness.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still have a gallon  to hold me until March.
Funks Grove
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: RTOGUY: New Rising Sun: The_Homeless_Guy: Hard to convince big companies to use genuine maple syrup (rather than artificial flavors) in products if they don't have a predicable, stable supply. At least that is the idea.

There are some monsters that prefer the fake maple flavor to actual maple syrup.  When I lived out west in the US it was a horrible realization that they might even be the majority.

My wife likes the fake stuff. She has to hide it because I immediately throw that shiat in the trash when I find it. I might give fake maple syrup a try when we run out of maple trees but until then it is genuine maple syrup or nothing I even use it in my tea and coffee.

What is fake maple syrup? Is it just corn syrup?


Dyed and flavoured corn syrup mostly.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll survive because I still have this opened bottle of syrup which must be at least a decade old (not into pancakes). It's got a foreboding layer of ocher colored mold on the surface but I'm sure it's fine if you skim that off
 
Spectrum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a lot of syrup. Be careful with that.

The Great Molasses Flood
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't pass up a bad moose drawing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More like, EVERYBODY PANCAKE!!!  amirite?

/yes, yes i am
 
knbwhite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The_Homeless_Guy: Hard to convince big companies to use genuine maple syrup (rather than artificial flavors) in products if they don't have a predicable, stable supply. At least that is the idea.

There are some monsters that prefer the fake maple flavor to actual maple syrup.  When I lived out west in the US it was a horrible realization that they might even be the majority.


Does it come as viscous as the fake stuff? I've had some "real" that was really thin and made the pancake like soggy.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: What is fake maple syrup? Is it just corn syrup?

Dyed and flavoured corn syrup mostly.


And for some reason, they advertise how disgustingly viscous it is. Thick -n- Rich! 🤮
Apparently in Canada they call it "table syrup". I think I'd rather eat the table plain.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Personally, I love maple syrup on pancakes and waffles, and hate it on or in anything else.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

deadsanta: More like, EVERYBODY PANCAKE!!!  amirite?

/yes, yes i am


🥞
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll be in my bunk

/SAUS
 
