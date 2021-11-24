 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Old and busted: Ivermectin. New hotness: Having sex with an Italian gynecologist   (nypost.com) divider line
25
    More: Weird, Cervix, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, AIDS, Oral sex, 33-year-old woman, Vagina, HPV vaccine  
•       •       •

586 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 5:00 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA

"An Italian doctor known by the nickname "Dr. Magic Flute" was uncovered"

My guess is that with a nickname like that he was usually uncovered.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just based on the headline, Christina Ricci first came to mind. Kind of disappointed.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.


Is this what I have to look forward too?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've definitely seen that video.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Lambskincoat: I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.

Is this what I have to look forward too?


The beauty of socialized medicine!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Lambskincoat: I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.

Is this what I have to look forward too?


"No doctor, I'm going to need a second opinion"

(segna il triangolo del diavolo)
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Protip: Never hire a gynecologist named Dr. Magic Flute or an electrician named Sparky
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeebus, NYPost is really trying to topple the Sun for the salacious tabloid press title. Never mind, they're both Murdoch publications
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.


It is a solid reason to attend Italian medical school.

Also, it must suck to visit an Italian gyno with the way they use their hands to talk.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guido spoog better cure HPV if any podgy 60-year-old can get it on with his patients.  Are women Italo-fetishists, that any guy there is hot??  I thought they had to be hot, not necessarily just Italian.

This guy, and the 62-y-o club promoter in Rimini who died having sex with a 21-y-o......and I had to live in Puritanical Muricuh, where wimmin go EWWW at the thought of sex with anyone five years their junior, and who mostly give up on sex entirely after 30.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Lambskincoat: I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.

Is this what I have to look forward too?


...."in Diana Jones"?
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dr Innuendo?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phishrace: Protip: Never hire a gynecologist named Dr. Magic Flute or an electrician named Sparky


All electricians are named sparky.

I find one on site and yell "hey sparky" and they look at you.

Kinda like even if I'm working linesets and reefer I'll still look up if someone says "tinner" or "tinbanger"

Sprink also always answer to sprink.

Turdherders very rarely answer to turdherder though 🤔
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How long has he had this nickname?  If it's recent, well ok, benefit of the doubt for the women.  But if it turns out that he's been called the Magic Flute for years, I have to wonder why in heaven's name would any woman go see him?  Honestly, going to the gyno is a hassle already, why make it more so?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Guido spoog better cure HPV if any podgy 60-year-old can get it on with his patients.  Are women Italo-fetishists, that any guy there is hot??  I thought they had to be hot, not necessarily just Italian.

This guy, and the 62-y-o club promoter in Rimini who died having sex with a 21-y-o......and I had to live in Puritanical Muricuh, where wimmin go EWWW at the thought of sex with anyone five years their junior, and who mostly give up on sex entirely after 30.


You clearly don't own any gold chains with gaudy crucifixes. That's your problem.

dumb.comView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mental image: 35-year-old Sofia Loren.

Reality: goddammit!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: How long has he had this nickname?  If it's recent, well ok, benefit of the doubt for the women.  But if it turns out that he's been called the Magic Flute for years, I have to wonder why in heaven's name would any woman go see him?  Honestly, going to the gyno is a hassle already, why make it more so?


Warmer than a speculum?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, God, the shirtless pic...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Lambskincoat: I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.

Is this what I have to look forward too?


I've heard things about Italy...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucular_option
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another way to hide the therapeutic salami.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't all women have sex with their gynecologists?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a result of the TV expose, 15 other women have come forward and claimed they were also victimized by the doctor and his miracle sex cure.

I hate to say this but "You women are dumb to believe that it would actually work."
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

raerae1980: Lambskincoat: I get the impression that almost all male, Italian doctors offer their attractive patients sex to "cure" them.

Is this what I have to look forward too?


When's your appointment?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.