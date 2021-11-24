 Skip to content
(Yahoo) NewsFlash Crackers served in prison this Thanksgiving   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    NewsFlash  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is it.

This is the headline.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is the best one so far.

And of course ... "Good"

/rot in hell you racist pieces of crap
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carve these turkeys
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


In the can, Bob.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they get beat to shiat by some angry inmates they will soon meet in person.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [i.ebayimg.com image 850x1443]

In the can, Bob.


I laughed for 5 minutes straight.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the one.

This is the whey.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Scumbags
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mshefler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: This is it.

This is the headline.


Agreed, this is infinitely better than the headline I submitted. :)
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...is the death penalty on the table for these guys?  Because this is one of the few times I wouldn't oppose it.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOOL - Prison Sex
Youtube cUPV4OfNlt0
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really says something that white men see justice after lynching a Black man in today's Georgia.

However, it says something worse that white men thought they could lynch a Black man and no one would have a problem with it in today's Georgia.

And it really says something horrible that the local prosecutor had no intention of bringing charges.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their neighborhood is finally safe.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic news.

The courtroom roaring in applause as the first guilty verdict was read is just the beginning of the karma they're going to face.
 
death-monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Fark those guys
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can that be? I thought we were the most racist place that ever existed? Strange.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both recent verdicts were legally 100% correct.  This stretch should restore faith in the legal system, even if we don't always like the result.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just think: they get to go though all this again with the Feds.  

Is it possible for them to get the death penalty, be resurrected, then get it again?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good news.

Unfortunately, Georgia has a Republican governor.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to +1 Subby. HOTY material.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G-U-I L-T-Y! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY!

Mickey Cartoons - Pluto's Judgement Day Aug 31, 1935
Youtube 7OzbzNwv8So
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least one verdict was on the money.

Even the race-baiting by the defense didn't help.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 less Trumpers.
I mean fewer.
 
Shabash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: It really says something that white men see justice after lynching a Black man in today's Georgia.

However, it says something worse that white men thought they could lynch a Black man and no one would have a problem with it in today's Georgia.

And it really says something horrible that the local prosecutor had no intention of bringing charges.


Thank goodness their buddy was buffoonish enough to record it.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.

scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get away with murder in Wisconsin, but not in Georgia.

Not so long ago, it would be the other way around.
 
eagle5953
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  But the reality is, without that video surfacing, literally nothing would have happened.  Maybe it'll give some yahoos pause before hassling people with the authority granted them by their boomstick.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: It really says something that white men see justice after lynching a Black man in today's Georgia.

However, it says something worse that white men thought they could lynch a Black man and no one would have a problem with it in today's Georgia.

And it really says something horrible that the local prosecutor had no intention of bringing charges.


I think the general consensus was "these people obviously committed murder but juries can be crazy." Thank goodness they saw through the nonsense the defense was throwing out.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: How can that be? I thought we were the most racist place that ever existed? Strange.


Well the cops that didn't arrest them for the lynching, the prosecutor that didn't press charges for months and defense attorneys all tried real hard to make is seem that way.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we're 1-1 this month, let's not get cocky just yet
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline.

Hot damn.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, if local authorities in Georgia had their way, no one would have ever been charged for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

It took weeks of protest before charges were even brought in the case, 74 days after Arbery was shot and killed in February 2020.

- Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 24, 2021
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKUK Race War!
Youtube VYy77IGsBFc


Meanwhile, in CHUDland
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish them a long and terrible existences. May they find no solace, no calm, no peace, not one minute of comfort in their cells. May they wallow in their own pity until they die.
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice and salty.

good.jpg
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: 3 less Trumpers.
I mean fewer.


There are a lot fewer MAGAs these days than even last year, thanks to Trump himself.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alley Rat: At least one verdict was on the money.

Even the race-baiting by the defense didn't help.


But that's how he's used to connecting with the locals. A little casual racism that "everyone" has deep inside them.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeoffDaGrate: And just think: they get to go though all this again with the Feds.  

Is it possible for them to get the death penalty, be resurrected, then get it again?


The feds don't kill anyone they put on death row anyway. They're way more likely to face the actual death penalty in GA's system than in the federal one.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but how were their toenails
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May they never live a day in absolute, horrifying terror of what has happened to them in prison and what will happen every day for the rest of their life. May they never find one moment's Peace, rest, or safety.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Results from TFA:

"Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, faced nine felony charges during the trial. All defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Travis McMichael, the only one found guilty for malice murder, was convicted on all nine counts, which included felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit felony.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan listen as the verdicts are read. (Court TV via Reuters Video)

Greg McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder, but found guilty on the other eight counts. Malice murder refers to when a person "unlawfully and with malice aforethought, either express or implied, causes the death of another human being."

Bryan, the neighbor who took the video of the shooting and helped entrap Ahmaud, was found guilty of three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit felony. He was acquitted on the other charges.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: How can that be? I thought we were the most racist place that ever existed? Strange.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Both recent verdicts were legally 100% correct.  This stretch should restore faith in the legal system, even if we don't always like the result.


I'll be sure that you'll say the same when some out-of-state vigilantes go to your neighborhood and shoot up some people and claim self defense.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before they try the we cant go to jail,theres covid there defense
 
