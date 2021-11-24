 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Record high gas prices causing headaches for the six or seven people in California who actually use heavy-duty trucks for work. It's hitting the coal rolling idiots who drive them as big shiny penis substitutes as well, but f*** them   (ktla.com) divider line
51
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a heavy duty truck might look like. Your dual wheel pickup is probably still light duty.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unpopular opinion:

High gas prices are better for the environment.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like many few, George Moreno uses his pickup for work, instead of as a penis extension.

FFA
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fill my hybrid once a month at most. What's the problem here?
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WI must be an outlier. I paid $2.89 a gallon today.

Yes, there was a Biden "I did that sticker," but gas has dropped about $0.20 in the past weeks. So maybe someone was happy that Biden stopped at the gas station and lowered the price?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive much more than most, so I guess it was a good idea to get a car that gets 58 mpg in hybrid mode (and 28 miles per EV charge).
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas is not nearly as expensive as it should be.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't care
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I fill my hybrid once a month at most. What's the problem here?


I wish Biden would start posting a bunch of unhinged tweets so the media had something else to breathlessly report on 24/7. I think it's safe to say we all miss the antics of Donald J. Trump.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Like many few, George Moreno uses his pickup for work, instead of as a penis extension.

FFA


See a lot of them, really.  They're older, they're kinda beat up, and they are short on pointless doodads, but they do exist in profusion.  You just don't notice those as much 'cause A: they're just some people working, it's scenery, and B: they're somewhat less likely to possess shiat for brains

/somewhat - it's not a guarantee
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
High enough compression and they could make diamond from all that carbon.   Get to work, hillbillies.

/Model 3
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Don't care


Seriously, I never even look at the price of gas. I need it, they have it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Prices were a lot higher in 1973, adjusting for inflation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Like many few, George Moreno uses his pickup for work, instead of as a penis extension.

FFA


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Like many business people who ultimately fail, George Moreno has a poor understanding of the future of his sector.

Betcha he's making a "run" to Home Depot for off the books laborers to move the stuff off his actual delivery trucks. He could carry migrants in a Prius too.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: WI must be an outlier. I paid $2.89 a gallon today.

Yes, there was a Biden "I did that sticker," but gas has dropped about $0.20 in the past weeks. So maybe someone was happy that Biden stopped at the gas station and lowered the price?


I paid $2.93 here in a suburb of Atlanta, and the next little burn over has it at $3.31.  No idea why the swing, but yeah, there were little Jow Bidens on the pumps.  I snickered at the Trump bumper stickers all around me.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That reminds me, I should plug my car in when I get home...
=Smidge=
 
hammettman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like a few above, I'll say good, and not high enough.  The unfortunate thing is that, here in Cali, where we have the special half-caf double-shot special blend, I saw the price top $6 last week.  In coal rolling territory, it's likely half that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: thealgorerhythm: I fill my hybrid once a month at most. What's the problem here?

I wish Biden would start posting a bunch of unhinged tweets so the media had something else to breathlessly report on 24/7. I think it's safe to say we all miss the antics of Donald J. Trump.


Unemployment is back below pandemic levels and now at the lowest since 1969 according to the new numbers.

Motherfarking Biden.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: WI must be an outlier. I paid $2.89 a gallon today.

Yes, there was a Biden "I did that sticker," but gas has dropped about $0.20 in the past weeks. So maybe someone was happy that Biden stopped at the gas station and lowered the price?


CA is the outlier. They have the highest state gas taxes and the most restrictive environmental standards for gasoline. Gas always spikes there as the seasons change because the refineries change the blend of gasoline they make from summer/winter to winter/summer.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a truck for my business. It gets used for work. I think people that buy trucks and use them as pavement princesses should rot in hell. A 1 ton with a diesel and a long bed is $90k because of that shiat. I have no sympathy.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just a personal observation. Owners of V8s seem to leave them idling all f*ing day long. Maybe don't do that.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been working from home since March 2020. I put gas in the 'ol 4Runner about every 2 months these days.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mofa: I drive much more than most, so I guess it was a good idea to get a car that gets 58 mpg in hybrid mode (and 28 miles per EV charge).


Only 28 miles per EV charge?  Doesn't seem worth it. Or is there charging stations all over the place (like starbuk's. Misspell intentional) in your area?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
gasoline is not diesel fuel subby.  you can't "roll coal" with a gasoline engine... it's unburnt diesel fuel and particulate.
 
CCNP
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Unpopular opinion:

High gas prices are better for the environment.


Also better for Russia and Saudi Arabia.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*shrug*

It isn't that historically expensive accounting for inflation, and frankly people need a bigger push to go electric / hybrid.  Yeah I've been paying a bit more, but that's only because I've recently started making more long trips and because I drive a sports car, both things entirely my own choice.  And even then, paying an extra $20-40/mo in gas isn't that bad and can easily be made up elsewhere.  I'm still paying less for fuel than before the pandemic when I was commuting.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I drive a diesel Denali HD, but I work in the oil business, so it balances out. Get WTI back over the $100/bbl mark, and I might buy a new one, just on principle.

/evil, evil oil person
//still have a smaller carbon footprint than most
///biden been berry berry good for my bidness
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
high gas prices causing headaches for the six or seven people in California who actually use heavy-duty trucks for work. It'shiatting the coal rolling idiots


The idiots are [poorly] burning diesel fuel, not gas.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jackandwater: mofa: I drive much more than most, so I guess it was a good idea to get a car that gets 58 mpg in hybrid mode (and 28 miles per EV charge).

Only 28 miles per EV charge?  Doesn't seem worth it. Or is there charging stations all over the place (like starbuk's. Misspell intentional) in your area?


28 miles is more than the average commute distance; if you have a charging station at your work then it is likely you won't be buying gas to do any routine things like work, groceries, etc.  Many parking lots do have a few charging stations as well, at least around me.
 
room at the top
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: WI must be an outlier. I paid $2.89 a gallon today.

Yes, there was a Biden "I did that sticker," but gas has dropped about $0.20 in the past weeks. So maybe someone was happy that Biden stopped at the gas station and lowered the price?


So that's a thing in Wisconsin too.  I was hoping it was limited to my (Kansas City) area
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RAM trucks are the top-selling vehicle in something like 20 states, so I don't really care nor do I want to hear whining about gas prices.

What about those being work trucks? Most of them probably aren't.

Drive as big a vehicle as you're allowed, but keep your biatching about how much it costs to fill it up to yourself. Nobody gives a shiat. Even other truck drivers probably don't want to hear it.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would be nice if it started to go down around here west of Pittsburgh. According to GasBuddy, everything in my zip code is sitting at around $3.55, which is around where it's been for the past month.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"At a time of higher inflation, gasoline prices are the most visible manifestation"

media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dsmith42: KungFuJunkie: WI must be an outlier. I paid $2.89 a gallon today.

Yes, there was a Biden "I did that sticker," but gas has dropped about $0.20 in the past weeks. So maybe someone was happy that Biden stopped at the gas station and lowered the price?

CA is the outlier. They have the highest state gas taxes and the most restrictive environmental standards for gasoline. Gas always spikes there as the seasons change because the refineries change the blend of gasoline they make from summer/winter to winter/summer.


It isn't the taxes or environmental stuff doing this, though.  It has been well below $4 -- even below $3 for a little while -- in the relatively recent past, long after the most recent gas tax hike was passed.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I use my diesel F250 to haul heavy loads and tow heavy trailers.  This is not optional and there is no choice but to pay it.  My prices rise commensureately for the customer.  Not fun for anyone.  This is not a few people, this is a ton of contractors everywhere.  For those who say artificially raise prices, THAT DOES NOT WORK when the work needs to happen regardless and there is no viable substitute at this time.  You are only shooting yourself in the foot when you need something that comes by truck.

When I don't need to haul something big or heavy, I'm in my 37 MPG Mazda 3. So I'm not one of those d-bags rolling coal for the fun of it.  Just trying to get a job done.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
3.10, my fuel light came on... 21.40 filled the tank.

Bwahahahahahahhahahaha
 
jerryskid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, dumbf*cks who drive pristine trucks who made fun on my Prius, F*CK OFF AND DIE! I hope you go broke filling your replacement for your tiny dick.
 
devilskware
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow everybody hates. I guess SUVs are okay though?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: jackandwater: mofa: I drive much more than most, so I guess it was a good idea to get a car that gets 58 mpg in hybrid mode (and 28 miles per EV charge).

Only 28 miles per EV charge?  Doesn't seem worth it. Or is there charging stations all over the place (like starbuk's. Misspell intentional) in your area?

28 miles is more than the average commute distance; if you have a charging station at your work then it is likely you won't be buying gas to do any routine things like work, groceries, etc.  Many parking lots do have a few charging stations as well, at least around me.


Ok.  Well, i do live in a podunk town in ohio so charging stations are few and far between.  Ohio will have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: WI must be an outlier. I paid $2.89 a gallon today.

Yes, there was a Biden "I did that sticker," but gas has dropped about $0.20 in the past weeks. So maybe someone was happy that Biden stopped at the gas station and lowered the price?


It's a Midwest thang. Haven't seen "the sky is falling" shiat in this region.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CCNP: make me some tea: Unpopular opinion:

High gas prices are better for the environment.

Also better for Russia and Saudi Arabia.


Short term, sure.

But high fuel prices pushes individuals, industry and governments to move to renewable permanently.
 
devilskware
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Hey, dumbf*cks who drive pristine trucks who made fun on my Prius, F*CK OFF AND DIE! I hope you go broke filling your replacement for your tiny dick.


What do you little car people do if you need lumber or mulch, or to take something large to the dump?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jackandwater: mofa: I drive much more than most, so I guess it was a good idea to get a car that gets 58 mpg in hybrid mode (and 28 miles per EV charge).

Only 28 miles per EV charge?  Doesn't seem worth it. Or is there charging stations all over the place (like starbuk's. Misspell intentional) in your area?


If it's a toyota...

Toyota purposely limits the cycling of the battery to extend its life span.  It's why they offer the warranty on the electrical powertrain that they do.

For example... it is possible to get a prius to almost 70mpg, but it cycles the battery so hard it starts losing its ability to store a charge in like 5 years vs the 10yr 150k warranty toyota offers for unmodded
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Gawdzila: jackandwater: mofa: I drive much more than most, so I guess it was a good idea to get a car that gets 58 mpg in hybrid mode (and 28 miles per EV charge).

Only 28 miles per EV charge?  Doesn't seem worth it. Or is there charging stations all over the place (like starbuk's. Misspell intentional) in your area?

28 miles is more than the average commute distance; if you have a charging station at your work then it is likely you won't be buying gas to do any routine things like work, groceries, etc.  Many parking lots do have a few charging stations as well, at least around me.

Ok.  Well, i do live in a podunk town in ohio so charging stations are few and far between.  Ohio will have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century.


If I'm only doing home work lunch work home, I'm well under 28 miles.  I could make it through a lot of entire days only charging while I sleep.
 
devilskware
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't D.E.F. required now? If it's not, well, my company uses it anyways so good on them.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this is one of those "why do Californians keep building in the desert" things? The state's rural population is greater than the entire populations of most rural states, and its has multiple major ports. There are more than a few Californians who drive large trucks.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: aleister_greynight: Like many few, George Moreno uses his pickup for work, instead of as a penis extension.

FFA

See a lot of them, really.  They're older, they're kinda beat up, and they are short on pointless doodads, but they do exist in profusion.  You just don't notice those as much 'cause A: they're just some people working, it's scenery, and B: they're somewhat less likely to possess shiat for brains

/somewhat - it's not a guarantee


This. There are actually quite a lot in places like So Cal. They look like trucks being used for work and often have beds filled with tools or lawn care equipment.

If you see a shiny pickup parked in a parking structure, it's never seen a construction lot in its life.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gas is $5.34 in our town currently. Diesel is about the same. Our snowblower tractor burns diesel at about 1.5/2 gallons/hr depending on if the snow is light or mashed potato. Tractor bills out at $130/hr so it's not exactly killing us. Plus there's only been one storm this year so far.
 
devilskware
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Gas is $5.34 in our town currently. Diesel is about the same. Our snowblower tractor burns diesel at about 1.5/2 gallons/hr depending on if the snow is light or mashed potato. Tractor bills out at $130/hr so it's not exactly killing us. Plus there's only been one storm this year so far.


IM SORRY about your tiny penis. I bet that snowblower makes you feel real "big".
 
impos
‘’ less than a minute ago  

devilskware: jerryskid: Hey, dumbf*cks who drive pristine trucks who made fun on my Prius, F*CK OFF AND DIE! I hope you go broke filling your replacement for your tiny dick.

What do you little car people do if you need lumber or mulch, or to take something large to the dump?


Hire someone? I'm a homeowner who needs a truck about twice a year. Should I spend 50 to 80K (plus fuel and insurance) or pay a couple hundred bucks for somebody (or rent a rolloff) to take my stuff to the dump? Lumberyard will deliver, or I hire their truck for $20.

PLUS I'm not getting bugged by every friend, neighbor, and relative to borrow it, or help them move.
 
