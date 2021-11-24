 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed)   Just horrifically bad Christmas decorations   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
36
    More: Fail, Christmas, Christmas tree, Christmas Decor Fails, Christmas lights, Christmas Decoration Fails, Santa slide, Grandmother's table mats, Merry Christmas  
•       •       •

1473 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: [Fark user image image 425x283]


We are done here.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cleetus Claus thinks you got a purdy mouth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm on fark reading a buzzfeed article made up of reddit posts.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I'm on fark reading a buzzfeed article made up of reddit posts.


Welcome to Metafark.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got bored halfway through, so I'll post one of my favorites that might or might not be there.

images.baklol.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lulz
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Admit it, you dated her too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Cleetus Claus thinks you got a purdy mouth

[Fark user image image 363x484]


Cletus, or Lazar Wolf?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I want to visit the factory that created this
i-cdn.embed.lyView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rummonkey: [Fark user image image 425x283]


My eyes, my eyes!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This would be better if the noses were missing from the two snowmen on the left
i-cdn.embed.lyView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"... That Are Worse Than You Think They Are" - what does that even mean?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Slideshow. I thought we were done with slideshows. I have gigabit internet and it's still not worth the time.
 
alienated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Cleetus Claus thinks you got a purdy mouth

[Fark user image image 363x484]


Commence the jigglin
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I got bored halfway through, so I'll post one of my favorites that might or might not be there.

[images.baklol.com image 800x1066]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like the placing of the first two. First one looks like Santa is pooping out children. The second one shows what Santa poops when not pooping children.
:)
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd post that angel candle, but I don't wanna get a time out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I want to visit the factory that created this
[i-cdn.embed.ly image 850x1029]


We need to band together to identify the things that's supposed to be.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: [Fark user image 425x313]

Lulz


I laffed and laffed at that one. Some crafter thought they had a foolproof idea to combine the ideas of the old time wisemen and the current bible thumper and make some money and then they just face planted.

/phrasing?
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And the judges say...

static.parenting.comView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I want to visit the factory that created this
[i-cdn.embed.ly image 850x1029]


Gouda, brie, Swiss cheese, soft goat cheese, but what are the pink veiny things?
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: [Fark user image 425x313]

Lulz


Yeah, that isn't a case of bad design, that's an example of fine design.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rummonkey: [Fark user image image 425x283]


It's becoming a classic, really.  The former First Lady channeling Dr. Seuss's evil twin.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i-cdn.embed.lyView Full Size


Judge me by my size, do you? Okay with that, I am.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ANY of those tacky inflatable pieces of shat people stick in their yard...All the farking energy, and natural
resources wasted on Chinese garbage like that just makes me cringe..
 
Denjiro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, people are posting everything but the last one, that's inarguably the worst - WTF dog sweater??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rummonkey: [Fark user image image 425x283]


This is interesting. (Awful) but. Interesting.  Was she mocking or siding with Handmaids tale?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I purchased my house within a SF Peninsula community I was informed that the block my house was on was expected to go all nutts-out on Christmas decorations. My first year, the neighbors were disappointed in my accomplishments. The second through 10th year I am more ambitious, but still there are people who think I'm not doing enough. fark them. Do they know that decorations and electricity for 3 weeks cost $$$? Nope. It's all for people from other neighborhoods that are most important to my neighbors. Because, dammit we are the best at doing Christmas!!!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I want to visit the factory that created this
[i-cdn.embed.ly image 850x1029]


Shakura tea board shooter rebored
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.