 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   How to talk to your QAnon relatives at Thanksgiving dinner. Wait, why are you even inviting them into your house? They're probably not even vaccinated for goodness sake. And aren't they still in Dallas waiting for JFK to return anyway?   (slate.com) divider line
36
    More: Awkward, Conspiracy theory, Rabbit Hole, Q rabbit hole, ethnographic study of former QAnon supporters, ordinary people, QAnon phenomenon, hard QAnon believers, Q believers  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Nov 2021 at 3:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I don't understand why you'd need to say anything more to them than, "Stay the fark away, you're not welcome here." There's no law that says you should tolerate abhorrent behavior or belief systems just because someone is related to you, and if it's your house, it's your rules.

If the question is whether or not you should be going to their house, well that's an easy answer, too. No.

This idea that toxic family members can't simply be excised from the social aspects of your life is false and stupid. They can be, and everyone's usually better for it. If that somehow ends up meaning that you have no family to spend Thanksgiving with, celebrate a Thanksgiving with friends.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ever actually run into them? Don't worry about how you're going to talk to them. They'll be doing -all- of the talking. And their eyes will stop blinking while they're doing it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not inviting anyone over and I'm not going anywhere.
/I also don't care much for turkey.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How to talk to them:  Stay the fark away from my kids you incurable psychos

You're welcome
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am so glad that I no longer have relatives.
 
Glenford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Personally, I don't understand why you'd need to say anything more to them than, "Stay the fark away, you're not welcome here." There's no law that says you should tolerate abhorrent behavior or belief systems just because someone is related to you, and if it's your house, it's your rules.

If the question is whether or not you should be going to their house, well that's an easy answer, too. No.

This idea that toxic family members can't simply be excised from the social aspects of your life is false and stupid. They can be, and everyone's usually better for it. If that somehow ends up meaning that you have no family to spend Thanksgiving with, celebrate a Thanksgiving with friends.


As someone that has not spoken to his father & brother in almost a year, I wholeheartedly endorse this.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Simple. Don't.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Zip It! - Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (2/7) Movie CLIP (1999) HD
Youtube WSS4dOe8Ul8
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People still holding out a faint shred of hope they can be reached I see.

/Frozen - Let it go
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My QAnon relatives are on the other side of the country.

And that's still not far enough away for me.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Put on a JFK mask.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The proper response when they come to the door is:

Me: I told you to never come near my house. I'll give you 10 seconds to get off my property before I open fire.
The Q filth: But the road is a quarter mile up your driveway.
Me: See how nice I was to give you a head start. You've just eaten up 5 seconds being an idiot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People will be hungry for ham in Dallas tomorrow after weeks and weeks of these turkeys.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how many shootings related to Thanksgiving get-togethers we're going to hear about in the coming days.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"How to talk to your QAnon relative"(s)

Nope. I am never talking to that guy again as long as he lives.

/Yes, I am quite confident I will live longer.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Simply use a soundboard app loaded with burps, farts, laughs and ridiculous noises.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I have this one friend who's a crazy racist. Just says the world's worst stuff all the time. It's horrible. But we've been friends for 30 years so I can't just stop being friends with him even though he's 1 step away from going full Nazi."

-- some Farkers in this thread, eventually
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: People still holding out a faint shred of hope they can be reached I see.

/Frozen - Let it go


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People, please!
Thanksgiving isn't about round-table political arguments. It's about dialing 9-1-1 & tending to burn wounds after the turkey deep-fryer explosions.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I ain't eating a Hydroxychlorquine casserole or horse paste gravy
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stupid, toxic "family" is no reason to destroy your own sanity. There are limits.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was gonna say Fark off , go away, Fark you and then slam the door in their face.

Then I saw Pocket Ninja covered it so I guess I won't.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah no. Sucks to be my family (solely because they want my cooking), but after spending last year having Thanksgiving only with my immediate family of 3 based on Covid necessity, and enjoying it immensely, I'm not doing Thanksgiving with extended family ever again. It's going to be a party of 3 again tomorrow and everyone else can suck it.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We're all vaxxed and mostly boosted, in fact doing my 15 minute sit right now. I love my friends and family and they love me.

You MFers know what you did.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can't pick your relatives, but you can always pick your family.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Simple. Don't.


We had this thread the other day.

Consensus? Simple. Don't.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Am I losing track of all these useless "think" pieces? I'd swear we ridiculed this one already.

Don't talk to your Q derp relatives. Just don't. Recommend a good therapist or psychiatrist, and a reputable substance abuse treatment facility probably wouldn't hurt, either.

Then ghost them.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Yeah no. Sucks to be my family (solely because they want my cooking), but after spending last year having Thanksgiving only with my immediate family of 3 based on Covid necessity, and enjoying it immensely, I'm not doing Thanksgiving with extended family ever again. It's going to be a party of 3 again tomorrow and everyone else can suck it.


I'm crashing it. Don't worry, I'll bring most of a case of Natty Ice. I can smoke in your house right?
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Personally, I don't understand why you'd need to say anything more to them than, "Stay the fark away, you're not welcome here." There's no law that says you should tolerate abhorrent behavior or belief systems just because someone is related to you, and if it's your house, it's your rules.

If the question is whether or not you should be going to their house, well that's an easy answer, too. No.

This idea that toxic family members can't simply be excised from the social aspects of your life is false and stupid. They can be, and everyone's usually better for it. If that somehow ends up meaning that you have no family to spend Thanksgiving with, celebrate a Thanksgiving with friends.


The mythos that you have to feed shiatty relatives and tolerate that is perpetuated by shiatty relatives who just want you to take them farking with you, and you act like you like it.
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was hoping the article would just be this picture:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here's how I'll deal with them:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just kidding, no family or friends this year, we're going out.  The bison tenderloin looks intriguing.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be waiting for John John just offshore from Marsha's vineyard?
 
Headso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I get that we all have to pretend that real like isn't more complicated than cut off everyone who associates with people I politically disagree with but you could easily be in a situation where it isn't that simple. Like you really love your brother and his wife but one of his kids is a conspiracy nut, do you cut off the entire family in that situation. Or your parents or grandparents who have been together for a 1000 years and you really love your grandmother but grandpa is a conspiracy nut and grandma ain't leaving a 1000 year marriage now so what never see them either?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those people are safely contained in Texas where they belong.  They never leave the county they live in so I don't expect them on my doorstep anytime soon.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Four years ago, an internet meme around Hillary Clinton went viral, and QAnon was born"

Don't read a trash article that gets the basic history of the 4chan poetry readings that became fake Nostradamus for the lulz.

And just don't invite people over that can't leave their baggage at the door so the kids can have a good holiday.
 
mcmiller
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have this one friend who's a crazy racist. Just says the world's worst stuff all the time. It's horrible. But we've been friends for 30 years so I can't just stop being friends with him even though he's 1 step away from going full Nazi.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.