(Sorryantivaxxer)   Right-wing televangelist Marcus Lamb, who used his Daystar Television Network to run dozens of programs spreading disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines,.. Well, you know the rest   (sorryantivaxxer.com) divider line
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marcus Lamb (right) seen here with his beard (left).
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they admit it's Covid.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he goes quickly so he doesn't suck up too much medical usage that could be used for other, far more deserving people.
 
GatorHater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Lamb's to the slaughter
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He isn't dead, which is what I expected.  Oh well, maybe tomorrow.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Christian network named after Lucifer Daystar and no one recognizes this and they get to just run with it?

They are not even trying to hide it, they think so little of the sheep they are fleecing.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his flock will throw as much money as they can to his church so god will save him. Because god only works when he gets paid.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I'm going to pick something up for dinner since I don't want to cook tonight.  Any recommendations?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in the hospital? What little faith he has
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Silence of the Lamb.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He intentionally caught COVID-19 so he wouldn't have to feel bad about being a horse paste eater?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn , That's a shame .. Oh well ..
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not even mad, I am impressed, this is real Loki level shiat here.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always surprised when they buy into their own grift. Are they really dumb enough to believe the obvious lies they're telling yet smart enough to set up a successful grifting operation?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is not dead? Boo.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: I hope he goes quickly so he doesn't suck up too much medical usage that could be used for other, far more deserving people.


Yep. The part of me that wants to be human says we try to heal everyone, even the worst of us. The rest of me says physically throw his ass to the curb so he isn't taxing hospital resources and can die in the street.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: So, I'm going to pick something up for dinner since I don't want to cook tonight.  Any recommendations?


Wherever you go, make sure you order early because everyone is going to have the same idea.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image image 425x377]
Marcus Lamb (right) seen here with his beard (left).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wutevr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: A Christian network named after Lucifer Daystar and no one recognizes this and they get to just run with it?

They are not even trying to hide it, they think so little of the sheep they are fleecing.


we saw something in the chyron in another thread today from one of those jeezy programs advertising a $150 set of DVD's called "The Great Delusion"  -- lol'ing still on that one
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I suppose if he comes out of the ICU alive it will be because of God.

Darwin must be getting tired.  Can he call in a pinch hitter?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww he's not dead yet? Thanks for getting my hopes up submitter
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: So, I'm going to pick something up for dinner since I don't want to cook tonight.  Any recommendations?


I'd go with beef or pork, since tomorrow's likely turkey. Boston Market has prime rib on Wednesdays. It may not be the best, but it's reasonably convenient.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Never fails to fail
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers ...
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I read the headline as saying Marcus Numbnuts. So henceforth that is how I will think of him.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got that Joel Osteen grimace-slash-smile down pat.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Die a horrible, painful death, you farking asshole.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, COVID, you can do it. Don't give up now.

I believe in you.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetch me my diuretics.  We need to go the cemetery to pay final respects
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: So, I'm going to pick something up for dinner since I don't want to cook tonight.  Any recommendations?


Italian? We had some homemade wide noodles and chicken picatta last night that was phenomenal. We split an order and the salad was pretty good, too.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the one thing going through their minds right now is "How can we make money from this?"
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How gay is this guy? Not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winning a Herman Cain award is like a participation trophy for these people at this point.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bother me till he's actually dead. These jackwads get covid, then get better after huge megadoses of drugs that normal people cannot afford, and then these pricks are back at the pulpit acting like Covid was no big deal and if you pray hard enough you can beat Covid too.

Every!

Farking!

Time!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Byeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, gee, I was hoping that he was dead.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another forever box.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope it nothing trivial.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: Oh, gee, I was hoping that he was dead.


That's what I expected from "You know the rest."
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Original antivaxxer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mock26: He is not dead? Boo.


American Taliban clerics receive only the finest salves and unguants when stricken with the modern consumption.
 
The Brains
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: A Christian network named after Lucifer Daystar and no one recognizes this and they get to just run with it?

They are not even trying to hide it, they think so little of the sheep they are fleecing.


Don't NEED to hide it, with the common clay
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ha ha, dumbass. I'm sorry you're wasting a lot of people's time in the hospital that could be using their talents on people that deserve care and compassion.
Why, yes, I AM sick of these stupid shiatgibbins. Moving to Psych was the smartest thing I've ever done. My work days are filled with people that genuinely want and need my help and the patient stories are back to being hilarious.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just rub some dirt on it and pray it off.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: So, I'm going to pick something up for dinner since I don't want to cook tonight.  Any recommendations?


My local grocer makes wonderful chicken pot pies fresh each day. How about one of those?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
religiousmatters.nlView Full Size
 
