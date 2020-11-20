 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 29 Charlottesville)   Old and busted: White House Christmas Tree. New hotness: Spruce Bader Ginsburg   (nbc29.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Charlottesville's Grand Illumination tree, Supreme Court of the United States, Spruce Bader Ginsburg, Details, exciting action December, city, city's Grand Illumination website  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 9:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great. Now I has a sad.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So it'll still be on display months after it should have been taken down?
 
Shryke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting. Most Jews don't celebrate pagan rituals. I don't RBG did.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By all means let's celebrate a woman whose ego, pride and vanity lead to a 25+ year reign of right-wing nut jobs on the SCOTUS.
 
Shryke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shryke: Interesting. Most Jews don't celebrate pagan rituals. I don't RBG did.


Doubt. Goddammit.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shryke: Shryke: Interesting. Most Jews don't celebrate pagan rituals. I don't RBG did.

Doubt. Goddammit.


Such a pity you spoiled it, it was so clever.
(wankingmotion.gif)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tragically, cut down in the prime of her life?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, Christianity IS a sect of Judaism! (Jesus being a 'door' into his Jewish Father's house!)
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They had to take down the Brett Conifer tree  because it had to be watered with beer and kept making unwanted advances to the elves.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So it'll still be on display months after it should have been taken down?


That's a Diane FeinsTreen
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: By all means let's celebrate a woman whose ego, pride and vanity lead to a 25+ year reign of right-wing nut jobs on the SCOTUS.


FWIW, this year's WH tree came from the north coast of CA, less than 100 miles from me. I missed the chance to see it roll thru town. However this ares is solid blue Bernie country, full of weed growers. Read that however you want.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow it really sucks that this woman who actually did a lot of incredible things for this nation is basically being reduced to "that old hag who didn't retire when she should have." Maybe we can have a slightly more nuanced take on this woman and her life. Especially since you all just look like a bunch of misogynistic f*cks.

I get it. I wish she'd retired sooner, too. But Jesus Christ, people.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.