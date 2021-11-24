 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And now for your, "That's enough internet for today"
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet 5 bucks he'll be sterile in 5 years from covid.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I bet 5 bucks he'll be sterile in 5 years from covid.


Death has a way of making one sterile
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How did this guy survive in the San Francisco Giants' locker room and dugout for three years?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're crazy.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: How did this guy survive in the San Francisco Giants' locker room and dugout for three years?


You realize you are talking about a sport where "We all need to jizz in a rusty spinach can while each shoving our left big toes into a Mountain Dew bottle half-filled with rat piss and cayenne pepper - and this will 100% make sure John gets a double on this next pitch" is considered not only sane, but required by The Sacred Unwritten Rules Of The Game.  Frankly, this has to be the least farkwitty thing to come out of a baseball player.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aubrey Huff's Unvaccinated Sperm is the name of my ______ band.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gilatrout: Uchiha_Cycliste: I bet 5 bucks he'll be sterile in 5 years from covid.

Death has a way of making one sterile


I'm hoping she has the good taste and eye for irony to let this one pull through, mostly.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"unvashenned"?

I've never seen someone type a stroke
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even by dumb jock standards, Aubrey Huff is one stupid mother farker.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I bet 5 bucks he'll be sterile in 5 years from covid.


Or from the ivermectin.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude just wants some extra sperm to keep around his house in case of an apocalypse. no biggie
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My swimmers ask but one question: can you motivate me?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Even by dumb jock standards, Aubrey Huff is one stupid mother farker.


Not just astoundingly stupid, but also a raging asshole.  Bad combination.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unvashenned sperm?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer gave me a third testicle, so this guy is a fool.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A two time watersports champion? No wonder he's so pissy.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it 6 months before cum becomes the new alt-right muscle building protein drink.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: You're crazy.


Such a people pleaser you are.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: "unvashenned"?

I've never seen someone type a stroke


I kind of want to know if it's some new meme going around, but...fark it, I'll google it...

Wow. It's a truly unique word. All instances reference this post.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants your low-IQ sperm, dude.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I will.  why is your unvaccinated sperm dripping out of that donkey's ass?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably drinks a cup of unvaccinated sperm each day. That's how manly he is.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this means something but I have no idea who Aubrey Huff is.

Sounds like an idiot.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The confidence these morons constantly put forward is doom for our society.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Pfizer gave me a third testicle, so this guy is a fool.


Thanks to the vaccine mine are GIGANTIC.

Guess who is gonna flood the market!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine made me irresponsible to women.

/ it could also be that I listen to what women say and respond appropriately.

// It's probably the vaccine, tho
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: "unvashenned"?

I've never seen someone type a stroke


covfefe
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I......jesus farking god.

My vote is now for whatever party will destroy the human race the fastest because man, fark people.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, my days of taking him seriously are definitely coming to a middle.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked  .. I didn't know they made needles that small ..
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I give it 6 months before cum becomes the new alt-right muscle building protein drink.


Does it have the power of crows?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I guess omniscience ain't all it's cracked up to be.
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Unvashenned sperm?

[media.tenor.com image 220x209] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a thing in that community. I saw a protest sign that read "Unvaxxed sperm is the next bitcoin".

These people earnestly think they'll be selling their sperm for tens of thousands of dollars. It's just more copium.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I give it 6 months before cum becomes the new alt-right muscle building protein drink.


It'll never happen Jeb, there's no w...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is a thing in that community. I saw a protest sign that read "Unvaxxed sperm is the next bitcoin".

These people earnestly think they'll be selling their sperm for tens of thousands of dollars. It's just more copium.


To be fair, the vaccine has shown a side effect of male infertility.

Oops, sorry, male infertility is a side effect of COVID not the vaccine. Easy mistake to make.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ask me about my unvaccinated sperm."

Fine.  How do I avoid your unvaccinated sperm?  How can I guarantee that both you and your unvaccinated sperm never come anywhere near me, my loved ones, or my personal property?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is a thing in that community. I saw a protest sign that read "Unvaxxed sperm is the next bitcoin".

These people earnestly think they'll be selling their sperm for tens of thousands of dollars. It's just more copium.


Not me. There's some sweet NFTs I'm going to ask for instead.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: I'm shocked  .. I didn't know they made needles that small ..


Right??   Also, how long you think it takes to vaccinate each sperm?  and will that card fit in your wallet?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be shocked he thinks it works that way, but evidently he has lots of company.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawd, that Wanker is a total jerkoff
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying so hard to pwn the libs.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that guy is clearly the long-term effect of someone not taking proper precautions.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: Aubrey Huff's Unvaccinated Sperm is the name of my ______ band.


Nihilist Acoustic Disco/Country fusion
 
