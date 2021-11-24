 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Australians, trying to masquerade as Americans, are saying "y'all" now along with pretty much everyone else   (bbc.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Australian Twitter users, many of whom have started saying 'y'all', are being playfully chided for trying to masquerade as Americans.

That probably cracks them the hell up, because right now some Americans abroad don't want to be taken for Americans. Nope, I'm pretty sure they just like a couple of our words, like y'all. I find myself frequently buying things with maple leaf logos lately.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Y'all just sound dumb when you use yinz.

Just sayin'


FTFY
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: raerae1980: Y'all just sound dumb when you use yinz.

Just sayin'

FTFY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'


Y'all'd've used y'all if you had any class
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did inbred redneck speechifying become a good thing. Y'all is still hillbilly speak foryour brother is your grandpa talk.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things reverting back to normal, just a little shuffling.

Thee > You > You
You > You > Y'all
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct English is "yous guys."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: When did inbred redneck speechifying become a good thing. Y'all is still hillbilly speak foryour brother is your grandpa talk.


If you read the article, you would find out it's not.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: When did inbred redneck speechifying become a good thing. Y'all is still hillbilly speak foryour brother is your grandpa talk.


But you sound incredibly intelligent and put together...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Australian Twitter users, many of whom have started saying 'y'all', are being playfully chided for trying to masquerade as Americans."

I'm pretty comfortable giving them a pass considering how often Americans try to masquerade as Italian or Irish.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "There's this job that 'you guys' and 'y'all' are both competing to do," says Bonikowski, "and I think 'y'all' is coming out on top."

That's "y'all be comin' out on top" you pedantic Philistine.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Croikey
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'


Youse can't claim the high road on this matter either.

/ kidding
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.


me too.  I rarely say it out loud cos brit but I use it on here all the time
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'


Either way you do it, an awful lot of languages include a you(plural) pronoun like that.  If English ever had one, it got lost along the way-- so it's probably not surprising to see different regional dialects invent their own replacement to fill the gap.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.

me too.  I rarely say it out loud cos brit but I use it on here all the time


"You lot" works just as well. You don't have to sound like a Yankee when you say it.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: raerae1980: Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'

Y'all'd've used y'all if you had any class


But since ya'll don't, y'all'dn't've.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.


This!
English is one of the few languages without a second-person plural, and y'all doesn't grate like yous, you guys or yinz.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've started using "you all" in place of "you guys" just so I'm not gender specific.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.

This!
English is one of the few languages without a second-person plural, and y'all doesn't grate like yous, you guys or yinz.


Funny, I just use "you"

In the rare case where I need to ensure the plural is intended, a second word is either added, or some other wording is used - since "you people" "you lot" and others like that have picked up some darker meanings
 
pueblonative
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GRCooper: raerae1980: Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'

Y'all'd've used y'all if you had any class


Oh yous guys.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: dionysusaur: Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.

This!
English is one of the few languages without a second-person plural, and y'all doesn't grate like yous, you guys or yinz.

Funny, I just use "you"

In the rare case where I need to ensure the plural is intended, a second word is either added, or some other wording is used - since "you people" "you lot" and others like that have picked up some darker meanings


The whole adding a second word step that you do is the entire reason the term y'all was created.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Y'all sounds stupid to me when I hear it. So does both "Soda" and "Pop" (so I'm kind of screwed on what to call that), and "Reared" when referring to raising children. But most of all "Cuss." It sounds like a jerkwater-redneck version of "Curse."

/Get off my lawn
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I spend lots of time on Brexit Twitter, and this NYC native uses "ya'll" liberally because sometimes it's the best fit.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aremmes: raerae1980: Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'

Youse can't claim the high road on this matter either.


Australian Twits might use 'y'all' but it's not making any impact on our speech. Why use 'y'all' when we've got the perfectly serviceable 'youse'?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to create a Yawl llc with a phone number for support.

That way, when a customer says, "it's Yawl's software" I can give them the number to an IVR from hell, and be done with their ignorant asses.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Yinz just sound dumb when you use Y'all.

Just sayin'


Yinz, not just for Pa.ers.  i have used it since i was very little, all our family did.

\\eastern ohio, about 60 mi. from the Pa. border.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cman: raerae1980: Y'all just sound dumb when you use yinz.

Just sayin'

FTFY


Yea, well you live in texas so put your spurs up.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.

This!
English is one of the few languages without a second-person plural, and y'all doesn't grate like yous, you guys or yinz.


If I remember correctly, about 20% of the world's languages lack a singular/plural distinction in either the first or second person. Which puts English in the minority, but I don't know if I'd call one fifth of the languages on Earth "few."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Y'all sounds stupid to me when I hear it. So does both "Soda" and "Pop" (so I'm kind of screwed on what to call that), and "Reared" when referring to raising children. But most of all "Cuss." It sounds like a jerkwater-redneck version of "Curse."

/Get off my lawn


"Born and bred" still grosses me out.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Came for a picture of the Florence water tower.

Leaving disappointed y'all
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If we're gonna accept it, can we drop the appstrophe?

Just make it

Yall
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: If we're gonna accept it, can we drop the appstrophe?

Just make it

Yall


Or apostrophe even.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hate yinz and y'all and I refuse to use either because both of them sound like a forced affectation coming out of my mouth. Use them if you want, but I'm going to continue not using them, just like I won't call soda "pop" and I won't call fireflies "lighting bugs." That's just not my dialect.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Y'all want some chess pie?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it's Australian yutes saying this.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: I hate yinz and y'all and I refuse to use either because both of them sound like a forced affectation coming out of my mouth. Use them if you want, but I'm going to continue not using them, just like I won't call soda "pop" and I won't call fireflies "lighting bugs." That's just not my dialect.


Clearly, you dont speak my language! 😉
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I once heard a New Yorker who was living in Central Florida say "yous-all" unironically (it just came out).
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Would y'all shut it - prison-colony detriments & yank-off doodles alike!
Does one have to go "R.P." on some backsides?'
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cman: Lady J: Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.

me too.  I rarely say it out loud cos brit but I use it on here all the time

"You lot" works just as well. You don't have to sound like a Yankee when you say it.


this side of the deep water, 'you lot' has at best brisk overtones and at worst a contemptuous tone.
and if one refers to a group as 'that lot' it is not a group one has respect for.

/for whom one has respect
//I don't like that rule
///standard
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Y'all sounds stupid to me when I hear it. So does both "Soda" and "Pop" (so I'm kind of screwed on what to call that), and "Reared" when referring to raising children. But most of all "Cuss." It sounds like a jerkwater-redneck version of "Curse."

/Get off my lawn


I also like the word cuss.  I say cussing all the time, never cursing.  I say swearing sometimes... but the three words have different connotations to me.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
'You all' is a nice inclusive term. And we're Australian, so of course we don't want to enunciate it properly!
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheJoe03: montreal_medic: dionysusaur: Ragin' Asian: I like "y'all". There's no official second person plural for "you" and "y'all" rolls off the tongue than other colloquialisms I've encountered.

This!
English is one of the few languages without a second-person plural, and y'all doesn't grate like yous, you guys or yinz.

Funny, I just use "you"

In the rare case where I need to ensure the plural is intended, a second word is either added, or some other wording is used - since "you people" "you lot" and others like that have picked up some darker meanings

The whole adding a second word step that you do is the entire reason the term y'all was created.


True. But it happens very rarely.

You as a plural is fine the vast majority of the time
 
