A sampling of American cars, back when size mattered. The 200-inch club
30
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think I can say I love every one of these.  1980 Plymouth Gran Fury is a little "meh" but otherwise... yes!

Even station wagons I don't care what anyone thinks.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I learned to drive in a 1976 T-Bird, in a town where parallel parking was essential.  I can parallel park anything.

And I miss land yachts to this day.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

downstairs: I think I can say I love every one of these.  1980 Plymouth Gran Fury is a little "meh" but otherwise... yes!

Even station wagons I don't care what anyone thinks.


station wagons rule.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Americans like big vehicles.
CAFE mileage standards forced cars to become smaller.
Americans accepted this as necessary starting buying big trucks.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I still remember driving my grandma's old giant car down to the corner store in small town Saskatchewan to buy myself ice cream and .22 bullets when I was around 9 or 10. The adults knew I couldn't see over the steering wheel and reach the gas pedal at the same time, so my speed was governed by my desire to see out the windows.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I learned to drive in a 1976 T-Bird, in a town where parallel parking was essential.  I can parallel park anything.

And I miss land yachts to this day.


I learned to drive in a 66 Ford Galaxy 500, and took my driving test in a 76 Ford Caprice, just like the one in the slideshow.  Nailed the parallel parking on the first try.

I can't believe my parents turned me loose on the world in a V8, not once but twice.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My first car was a '78 Continental MkV.  Farkin thing had doors bigger than my wife's Hyundai.  Four barrel carbureted 460, gas shocks.  It went from 0-60 in about a minute and a half, and from 60 to Hoooooolllleeeee Shiiiiiiiaaaaat in about three seconds.  8MPG if I was lucky.

My first job had me in a massive station wagon.  I loved that thing, too.

Big comfortable cars are something I like, and rarely even see, let alone own these days.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Everything old is new again. An Escalade starts at 6" longer.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That Charger shares the late B-platform with the Chysler Cordoba.  They're nearly identical, just some superficial exterior trim and some interior options differ.  The Cordoba was sold as:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We need these to come back.  Just without the big gas-guzzling engines.  You can pack a whoooooole lot of battery into the floor of a land yacht.  Big car with poor aero only affects range - which you can overcome with big battery.  The time is right for a return of the American Boat.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1970 Mercury Monterey Convertible
221.8 inches
390 V8
It was my first car. You can fit six adults in it easily without touching. It's been sitting in my sisters barn in Georgia for the last 20 years waiting for somebody to bring it back to its glory
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My dad still says this was the best car he ever owned.  1984 Ford Crown Vic Wagon.

Fark user imageView Full Size


we hauled lumber, pulled boats, trailers, used it as scaffolding, all three of us boys learned to drive with it and dad ran it for years after, until the body literately started falling off. seriously, at the end when he would shut the door a rust and paint would fall off and leave a body outline on the ground.  the power train and frame were still in excellent shape.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Americans like big vehicles.
CAFE mileage standards forced cars to become smaller.
Americans accepted this as necessary starting buying big trucks.


I do own a truck, but my car is 214" long and it was made in 1995.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I owned a 1971 Plymouth Fury Gran Coupe 4 door, you could land F-16s on the hood and it had a trunk which could hold five bodies with ease.  Ugly, huge, lousy MPG, yet quite useful for taking a young lady out for the evening.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Americans like big vehicles.
CAFE mileage standards forced cars to become smaller.
Americans accepted this as necessary starting buying big trucks.


F150 has been the best selling vehicle for like 30 years
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Americans have also liked smaller, reliable, better-performing vehicles that got more than 12 mpg. Just look at the success of the Japanese and now Korean makers. Some of these look OK, but that's a hot mess of malaise-era sadness. I learned how to drive in that crap. I bet every single one of them still left has a sagging headliner.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Passed my drivers test including parallel parking in a massive station wagon.  Had a '72 Le Sabre in the 80's.  It was great for running down obnoxious teens in the Burger King parking lot.  Everything happened waaaay down there at the end of the hood.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Friend of mine had one of those:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I went with his family on vacation in it when I first came to Canada.

The car I drove immediately before that:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The contrast was... interesting.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

downstairs: I think I can say I love every one of these.  1980 Plymouth Gran Fury is a little "meh" but otherwise... yes!

Even station wagons I don't care what anyone thinks.


1980 Plymouth Gran Fury: 220.2"

Fark user imageView Full Size


1977 Buick LeSabre: 218.2"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Same car? Gran fury engine was smaller than the LeSabre. But the latter was my first. It was great for piling 8 or so people in the front and back bench seats for going around town. Also great for 2 for drive-in movies i never watched (cough).
 
pounddawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Drove one of these for a while in high school.

cdn.carbuzz.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Size doesn't matter anymore? Oh thank God! Hey ladies.......
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image image 784x408]


Is the top speed enough to break wind, though?

/what a god awful guilty pleasure movie as a youngin
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The bench seats in those cars were great for napping while you waited for the tow-truck to arrive.

'What seems to be the problem?'

'It rained - and this is a Plymouth.'

'Say no more.'
 
jerryskid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I rode on the hood of a Lincoln Continental Mark IV of a guy tried to shake me off when he tried to get away.  It was quite roomy and had good hands holds.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

downstairs: I think I can say I love every one of these.  1980 Plymouth Gran Fury is a little "meh" but otherwise... yes!

Even station wagons I don't care what anyone thinks.


The one old car I would love to restore and drive would be our old Vista Cruiser station wagon.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My grandfather had a 1974 (?) Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham, which he proudly reminded everyone was the longest production car ever made.*

I learned to drive in that thing, including parallel park.  (I was disappointed when parallel parking was NOT on the driving test.)

That thing had so much interior space, you could add furniture into it.  The trunk was the size of a small apartment.

__
*Take that claim with a grain of salt -- this was the same man who bought us beer during driving lessons, telling us "If you can't drive drunk, you can't drive."
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
deslided
Well, they do their best.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ less than a minute ago  

2wolves: I owned a 1971 Plymouth Fury Gran Coupe 4 door, you could land F-16s on the hood and it had a trunk which could hold five bodies with ease.  Ugly, huge, lousy MPG, yet quite useful for taking a young lady out for the evening.


I had a 75 Gran Fury. Looked just like the Bluesmobile from the Blues Brothers, just without the Cop Engine.

First car was a 71 Plymouth Satellite. Those were fun cars but they sure didn't have a lot of muscle. Good on the freeway, though.
 
