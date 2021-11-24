 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Sparks and Japan, as well as a pastFORWARD-exclusive WORLD PREMIERE. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #281. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
26
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

68 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 24 Nov 2021 at 12:30 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers you beautiful lot. At some point during the first hour we'll be playing the world premiere of the new track from Warahenege. Those who have listened to the show for a bit will know the lad is fantastic, and this new track is no exception. I'm so proud to be able to be giving it its debut.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sparks was played every half hour in the early 80s.
Japan, not so much... sort of learned of them b/c Bauhaus was broken up and bought the Dali's Car record and somehow learned that it was not just Peter Murphy, but also "the guy from Japan."
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Sparks was played every half hour in the early 80s.
Japan, not so much... sort of learned of them b/c Bauhaus was broken up and bought the Dali's Car record and somehow learned that it was not just Peter Murphy, but also "the guy from Japan."


i'm playing one of their lesser known tracks. they're not totally obscure of course, but the thanksgiving week shows are a little....looser shall we say.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helloooooooo
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Sparks was played every half hour in the early 80s.
Japan, not so much... sort of learned of them b/c Bauhaus was broken up and bought the Dali's Car record and somehow learned that it was not just Peter Murphy, but also "the guy from Japan."

i'm playing one of their lesser known tracks. they're not totally obscure of course, but the thanksgiving week shows are a little....looser shall we say.


Wasn't critiquing - your "obscure" tracks are my new music and favorite bands.
Was just crowbarring in a herd of the nerd comment, lest anyone question my credentials.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

NOTE: The text playlist will post late today, as I'm getting my 5G booster today at the first available time (just before show end, grumble.)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

NOTE: The text playlist will post late today, as I'm getting my 5G booster today at the first available time (just before show end, grumble.)


Enjoy high speed data transfer
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Pis, the March Violets tracks are great - thanks.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

NOTE: The text playlist will post late today, as I'm getting my 5G booster today at the first available time (just before show end, grumble.)

Enjoy high speed data transfer


That would be nice - but I'm in a cell-tower desert.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hey Pis, the March Violets tracks are great - thanks.


Glad you liked them.
My favourite Polish beat combo released a new song today
900
Youtube oG98F0UPKeU


Trying to get them to put it on their bandcamp as it's only available via shiatty streaming options at the moment
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Hey Pis, the March Violets tracks are great - thanks.

Glad you liked them.
My favourite Polish beat combo released a new song today
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oG98F0UP​KeU]

Trying to get them to put it on their bandcamp as it's only available via shiatty streaming options at the moment


will check it out
Have been listening to a Norwegian pop/noise band called Pom Poko that I stumbled into on bandcamp
Have one digital bandcamp "record" and the other from the record store - both are great, and wonderfully timeless
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
oh look i'm my warmup again.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
west.la.lawyer:
will check it out
Have been listening to a Norwegian pop/noise band called Pom Poko that I stumbled into on bandcamp
Have one digital bandcamp "record" and the other from the record store - both are great, and wonderfully timeless

I once went out with a girl whose mission was to collect at least one album from a band from every country in the world.
I wonder how that's going?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer:
will check it out
Have been listening to a Norwegian pop/noise band called Pom Poko that I stumbled into on bandcamp
Have one digital bandcamp "record" and the other from the record store - both are great, and wonderfully timeless

I once went out with a girl whose mission was to collect at least one album from a band from every country in the world.
I wonder how that's going?


tempt her with your polish
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, poltab.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ahhhhh, gotta love the mods :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ahhhhh, gotta love the mods :)


On the ball today aren't they?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: ahhhhh, gotta love the mods :)

On the ball today aren't they?


Indeed. I poked them and they got on it post haste.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: ahhhhh, gotta love the mods :)

On the ball today aren't they?

Indeed. I poked them and they got on it post haste.


sorry I peed in the thread topic gene pool
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: ahhhhh, gotta love the mods :)

On the ball today aren't they?

Indeed. I poked them and they got on it post haste.

sorry I peed in the thread topic gene pool


haha no worries at all mate. we've all done it.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It Is Wednesday My Dudes Vine
Youtube du-TY1GUFGk


Video killed the radio star. Wait no, that was ClearChannel.

Happy day!!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

NOTE: The text playlist will post late today, as I'm getting my 5G booster today at the first available time (just before show end, grumble.)


Here's hoping you have a better reaction to it than me. All better today though, except for the sore arm, but only if I say, try to lift it above my head.

And thanks to the anonymous Farker for the month of TF!

Now I'm off to see if I can get Alexa to play nice so I can listen while I'm doing a bit of cooking prep for tomorrow...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i will be doing a live show (usual time) tomorrow. i know most of you lot will have plans, but hey i have no life. so tune into to hear a show that features some of my favourite tracks i've played this year. cardiacs, j&mc, junk like that.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i will be doing a live show (usual time) tomorrow. i know most of you lot will have plans, but hey i have no life. so tune into to hear a show that features some of my favourite tracks i've played this year. cardiacs, j&mc, junk like that.


I will be up to my elbows in meal preparation and trying to be as quiet as possible, as the person whose house we are using this year works third shift and will be sleeping. But I'll be missing this show, and this crew, and wishing you were all seated at the table with my friends and I, where the conversation always, always turns to music.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thespindrifter:

Video killed the radio star.

i was gonna say mtv killed the radio star, but then i remembered they don't play videos.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.