 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDW News Today)   Whichever one of you is leaving dick pics around Disney World, the Orange County Sheriff politely asks that you knock it off   (wdwnt.com) divider line
53
    More: Amusing, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney, Orlando, Florida, United States, Disneyland Park, dining room, The Walt Disney Company, photographs of a part of the male anatomy  
•       •       •

957 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so that's where I...
DON'T DRINK FIREBALL, KIDS!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petit crime.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The irony here is that was taken with Instax instant film. Also known as 'instax mini'
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure they're not duck pics? You know, like Donald? Auto correct is a curse upon us all.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's DUCK! Daffy DUCK. you maroons.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first rule of Project Mayhem is that you do not talk about Project Mayhem.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Both photos were taken using color Fujifilm.

These are the type of details that make a story
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they like the hooker trading cards they hand out in Vegas?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in college i would routinely cut pics from playboy, penthouse, whatever and stash them in books in the campus library.  hundreds of pics.  it's been over 20 years since i graduated and most of the library has gone digital but i like to think that in the rare books stacks there are still a couple "i think i can see her kidneys" pages waiting to be discovered.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
marriedwithmickey.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I say keep up the good work.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.


My first thought as well. Disney would be the last place I'd do anything that would get me into any sort of trouble.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.


(1) No place as large as a Disney park could even come close to having 100% coverage

(2) Nothing about the article says the pictures were taken at the park, just that they were left there.

(3) Even if security was tight and perfect as you imagine, are you really expecting them to have found the one rando dropping a dick pic out of all the randos who drop stuff at a Disney park in a day?  The resources to analyze that much data would make crypto-mining look positively carbon-negative.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

The amorous adventures of Darkwing Dick
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney World is not a casino, there aren't ten million cameras every 5 feet. And there's definitely not cameras everywhere in the hotels, which is where this happened. Not the parks.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to get Dick Tracy on the job.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny if they're random dicks from the internet.  It's really stupid if it's his own dick and there are fingerprints on the pictures.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 474x242]


It's the best birthday gift I've ever got! 30 something years later and I'm still playing with it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.

(1) No place as large as a Disney park could even come close to having 100% coverage

(2) Nothing about the article says the pictures were taken at the park, just that they were left there.

(3) Even if security was tight and perfect as you imagine, are you really expecting them to have found the one rando dropping a dick pic out of all the randos who drop stuff at a Disney park in a day?  The resources to analyze that much data would make crypto-mining look positively carbon-negative.


OK thanks, over-explainer.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.


So, you're saying it is Goofy doing this, and they are covering for him?

/I'm just asking questions
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I used to do when I found an open printer on an open home wifi?

I'd send them a 75 page pdf on how to secure their wifi, change their SSID and block the printer from outside connections.   Yeah, it could have been done on two pages but the photos and diagrams and the flow charts and the powershell commands no one uses cause they don't include the powershell commands that allow admin rights to the powershell makes it all cromulent.

Oh and a 5 megapixel photo of my butt.  10 x 12 so it eats two pieces of paper.
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably one of the animators from The Little Mermaid. Those guys were always hiding dicks in Disney properties.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: They need to get Dick Tracy on the job.


Breathless Mahoney probably has a more vested interest.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always one troublemaker who has to cock everything up.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You know what I used to do when I found an open printer on an open home wifi?

I'd send them a 75 page pdf on how to secure their wifi, change their SSID and block the printer from outside connections.   Yeah, it could have been done on two pages but the photos and diagrams and the flow charts and the powershell commands no one uses cause they don't include the powershell commands that allow admin rights to the powershell makes it all cromulent.

Oh and a 5 megapixel photo of my butt.  10 x 12 so it eats two pieces of paper.


We just used to send them porn. To each, their own, I guess.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: phalamir: Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.

(1) No place as large as a Disney park could even come close to having 100% coverage

(2) Nothing about the article says the pictures were taken at the park, just that they were left there.

(3) Even if security was tight and perfect as you imagine, are you really expecting them to have found the one rando dropping a dick pic out of all the randos who drop stuff at a Disney park in a day?  The resources to analyze that much data would make crypto-mining look positively carbon-negative.

OK thanks, over-explainer.


You're welcome.  Please come again.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This puts a new twist on Hidden Mickeys:

https://www.wdwinfo.com/wdwinfo/hidde​n​mickey.htm
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.


weburbanist.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

freetomato: They need to get Dick Tracy on the job.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

NEON NOODLE!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.

[weburbanist.com image 468x350]


What's going on here?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Both photos were taken using color Fujifilm.

Good choice. You really want those colours to pop.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, but it's okay when THEY put Dicks in their Pictures

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

offacue: It's funny if they're random dicks from the internet.  It's really stupid if it's his own dick and there are fingerprints on the pictures.


If he gets caught and it goes to trial, "discovery" is going to be very interesting.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Disney World is not a casino, there aren't ten million cameras every 5 feet. And there's definitely not cameras everywhere in the hotels, which is where this happened. Not the parks.


IT was at the buffets at Art of Animation and Fort Wilderness.

Incidentally Fort Wilderness has the most interesting artwork in the restroom by the buffet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: thealgorerhythm: Begoggle: No security footage, at the most monitored place on the planet.
Sure.

[weburbanist.com image 468x350]

What's going on here?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jester finally made it to Disneyland, good for her.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: ElwoodCuse: Disney World is not a casino, there aren't ten million cameras every 5 feet. And there's definitely not cameras everywhere in the hotels, which is where this happened. Not the parks.

IT was at the buffets at Art of Animation and Fort Wilderness.

Incidentally Fort Wilderness has the most interesting artwork in the restroom by the buffet.
[Fark user image image 850x531]


"How about some more beans Mr Taggert?"
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fat boy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 273x184]
The amorous adventures of Darkwing Dick


Whoever combined that text and pic doesn't know anything about duck penises.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bamfstyle.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can Disney have its own tag on FARK?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll never find it but Jezebel once had someone write in about how in the pre-cell phone era they had someone slide an envelope of unsolicited dick pictures under their door. Like, in a time where the perpetrator would likely need access to a dark room do such a thing.
 
drgullen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Can Disney have its own tag on FARK?


With a dick icon ...
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 474x242] [View Full Size image _x_]


I wonder if someone is saving all of these .gifs and then next year they're going to get in here b4 you and post the appropriate one just to have a funny.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 474x242]


I find it highly amusing that straight women get really mad at unsolicited dick pics, while gay men are like "Send me literally all of the dick pics. All of them. Even if it's your dad's. Especially if it's your dad's."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zez: [marriedwithmickey.com image 525x361]


Are the straights okay?
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.