(CNN)   Collins Dictionary announces its word of the year, and it's even dumber than you thought it would be   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, English language, Oxford English Dictionary, Dictionary, corporate name, unique digital certificate, dictionary publisher Collins, Word of the Year, Climate anxiety  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NTF?!  WTF?! LOL
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, OK ...'NFT'
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'm gonna die for a word, my word is...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF is Collins Dictionary?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: WTF is Collins Dictionary?


the concerned dictionary.  It is very concerned.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: WTF is Collins Dictionary?


Collins is no Websters. And Websters is no Oxfords

HTH.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eabod mfs
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?


Initialism, but whatevs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?


Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rittenhouse?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until blockchain security is rendered obsolete by quantum computing in about 3 to 5 years, predicted by everyone using blockchain technology.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"


Whatever I'm still going to don my gay apparel in 31 days, not waiting 396 days
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dictionaries should start raising money by selling individual words as NFTs. It's a great investment opportunity. Obviously the big players are going to score stuff like "the" and "is" right away and you won't be able to afford them, but the trick is to buy something like "Pulaski" for cheap, and then just wait until someone commits a heinous murder with a Pulaski tool, and the word is all over the news, and then you'll be able to sell that baby for a boatload of etherdogebits.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Until blockchain security is rendered obsolete by quantum computing in about 3 to 5 years, predicted by everyone using blockchain technology.


Isn't is already obsolete because one of the alphabet agencies was able to break it and find owner info?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"


That can be the word every year if we just keep adding letters to it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"

That can be the word every year if we just keep adding letters to it.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: WTF is Collins Dictionary?


That was my first thought.  Probably some cheap made-in-China dicktionary (sic) that Walmart sells.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"

That can be the word every year if we just keep adding letters to it.


Funnied, but I suspect you're an asshole.  (Subject to change).
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not webster's urban dictionary. Oxford or gtfo.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Chemlight Battery: trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"

That can be the word every year if we just keep adding letters to it.

Funnied, but I suspect you're an asshole.  (Subject to change).


At this rate, they may just wrap around to Cis and Straight.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
63 million dollars 4 something that looks like it was slapped together on construction paper by an eighth grader, or by someone with Photoshop and a very bad case of attention deficit disorder.

Let's be honest here folks. The art world is a scam.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Reflects our dysfunctional corporatist lives.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I promise you all, if you want to see Bitcoin implode, have me buy it with money I earned.

My investment notions are abysmal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so fetch.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: I promise you all, if you want to see Bitcoin implode, have me buy it with money I earned.

My investment notions are abysmal.


Eddie Mush - go do it - end this lunacy
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collins is now dead to me.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sole good of NFTs is that slightly more people understand what the word fungible means, which is a very useful word with no direct equivalent.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BFD
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: BFD


BFE is disfavored, right?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"

That can be the word every year if we just keep adding letters to it.


LGBTQNFT
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: WTF is Collins Dictionary?


Look it up in your Funk & Wagnell's
 
cocozilla
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cocozilla: [Fark user image 425x239]63 million dollars 4 something that looks like it was slapped together on construction paper by an eighth grader, or by someone with Photoshop and a very bad case of attention deficit disorder.

Let's be honest here folks. The art world is a scam.


here ...I saved you all 63 million


You are welcome

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cocozilla: cocozilla: [Fark user image 425x239]63 million dollars 4 something that looks like it was slapped together on construction paper by an eighth grader, or by someone with Photoshop and a very bad case of attention deficit disorder.

Let's be honest here folks. The art world is a scam.

here ...I saved you all 63 million


You are welcome

[Fark user image 850x419]


But it's not my fark_aP5barmpZo_qXssWcTPmLeB_ALI.jpg. There's no sense of gratification without the distributed digital certificate of authenticity.
 
buster_v
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have never heard anyone use the word chuegy. Except me.  When I was trying to explain the word.
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They almost picked "cheugy"? YGTFKM. Even slang words generally have an etymology that makes some kind of sense. They aren't just letters strewn together for no reason. Ergo, "cheugy" is farking moronic. We might as well declare that "flerpid" means to sing poorly and "duizklowding" means "sleeping with the mother of the person who started a forum thread".

Get better slang, you farks!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

patrick767: They almost picked "cheugy"? YGTFKM. Even slang words generally have an etymology that makes some kind of sense. They aren't just letters strewn together for no reason. Ergo, "cheugy" is farking moronic. We might as well declare that "flerpid" means to sing poorly and "duizklowding" means "sleeping with the mother of the person who started a forum thread".

Get better slang, you farks!


Don't be so cigbet.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"


It's LGBTQIAWTFBBQ to you. Anyway, it is to me.

Thank the small mercies of the Lord that "cheugy" didn't make the cut. It's great to have a single word that expresses "dead-eyed soulless barbie doll", I guess, but I don't need to use it very often.

/throw Barbie on the barbie
//add unleaded gasoline
///duck and cover
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No matter what word it is, it will be dumber than I expect.

//Goes to look.

NFT?  That's not a word.  That's an acronym.
So yeah, that's pretty remarkably stupid.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But hey, while I'm at it, I do have a bunch of NFTs for sale if you are looking to beef up your collections.

Also, you can poke fun all you want.  But cleared about $1000 this year with no investment at all.  So I have no idea what you are laughing at.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: No matter what word it is, it will be dumber than I expect.

//Goes to look.

NFT?  That's not a word.  That's an acronym.
So yeah, that's pretty remarkably stupid.


It's not even an acronym.  It's an initialism.  Acronyms you can pronounce like a word, NATO, NASA, SCUBA.  I've yet to hear anyone just casually mention a NFT without spelling it out.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: trappedspirit: Klivian: Can it really be the word of the year if it's an acronym?

Next word of the year, "LGBTQ"

That can be the word every year if we just keep adding letters to it.


Curious who the "we" is in your statement.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd have picked metaverse.  Every tech firm claims to be enmeshed in it.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think anything will top that time a third-string dictionary decided that "Infosnacking" was the word of the year, which the Fark headline pointed out was "despite the fact that no one has used that word before, ever."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Came here to echo the sentiments that at least it wasn't f*cking "cheugy." I cannot think of a more idiotic sounding word for an idiotically pointless and vague concept. "It's like that thing, when someone is like that? Yeah, like that."
 
