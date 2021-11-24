 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   We've reached the point in this pandemic where Slatesplanations now consists of telling you why it might not be so bad to catch COVID while visiting your racist family for Thanksgiving   (slate.com) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything sucks.

We all deserve the end.

Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are, of course, trying to avoid getting COVID, though things will likely go OK, for us, if we do.

Oh, I know the punchline to this one, it's "The graveside internment ceremony will be family only."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We are, of course, trying to avoid getting COVID, though things will likely go OK, for us, if we do.

Oh, I know the punchline to this one, it's "The graveside internment ceremony will be family only."


"I'm vaccinated - what's gonna happen pssh?" is on a few gravestones, scattered amongst all the "I did my own research" memorials.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope everyone who works at Slate and everyone who's ever worked at Slate gets (and dies) from COVID.

Lifehacker too.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article was a whole bunch of grousing that could have been prevented by saying, I'm staying the fark at home."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could also catch HIV or typhus this weekend.  Doesn't mean I want to.  I like being healthy and prefer to stay that way.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. If you catch COVID, you and all your loved ones will all instantly die, and everyone they have ever been within 3 miles of will instantly die. If you suggest anything less, you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vaccines could reduce the risk of developing the condition by up to half

That's it? This is going to sound like I'm some antivax nut but geez, this vaccine isn't what it seemed to be advertised as when I got my shots in april/may.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queensowntalia: No. If you catch COVID, you and all your loved ones will all instantly die, and everyone they have ever been within 3 miles of will instantly die. If you suggest anything less, you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.


Cool story, Trumpy.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We are, of course, trying to avoid getting COVID, though things will likely go OK, for us, if we do.

Oh, I know the punchline to this one, it's "The graveside internment ceremony will be family only."


No, they're vaccinated and not elderly so they almost certainly won't die. Still can get pretty sick, but we're in the "calculated risk" area, not "Faith in God and Trump is all I need" lunacy territory

I'm having my folks over in person for Thanksgiving.  Given that my Dad is 92 and has various respiratory issues, getting COVID might well be a death sentence despite him having both original and booster shots.  But he's 92- at this point we don't have a lot of Thanksgivings left, COVID or not.  Since everyone in my family is vaccinated (and my arm's sore from the booster right now), we've taken what precautions we can with masks in public and they don't need to fly it's a risk we're willing to take.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Mr. Coffee Nerves: We are, of course, trying to avoid getting COVID, though things will likely go OK, for us, if we do.

Oh, I know the punchline to this one, it's "The graveside internment ceremony will be family only."

No, they're vaccinated and not elderly so they almost certainly won't die. Still can get pretty sick, but we're in the "calculated risk" area, not "Faith in God and Trump is all I need" lunacy territory

I'm having my folks over in person for Thanksgiving.  Given that my Dad is 92 and has various respiratory issues, getting COVID might well be a death sentence despite him having both original and booster shots.  But he's 92- at this point we don't have a lot of Thanksgivings left, COVID or not.  Since everyone in my family is vaccinated (and my arm's sore from the booster right now), we've taken what precautions we can with masks in public and they don't need to fly it's a risk we're willing to take.


Gonna be a party to Die for, eh?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queensowntalia: No. If you catch COVID, you and all your loved ones will all instantly die, and everyone they have ever been within 3 miles of will instantly die. If you suggest anything less, you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queensowntalia: you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.


don't forget racist.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author touches on a lot of things I've been thinking about, albeit framing them in ways I find unsavory. I pretty much don't do anything these days because I have no idea 1) what's safe and 2) what I'm comfortable with.

But, I have gone to several large-ish gatherings since being fully vaccinated (where everyone else is as well, ostensibly), and I haven't gotten sick. And not a single member of my choir has gotten COVID, not even from someone outside the choir.

And the likelihood of getting very sick as a vaccinated person is very, very low--not to compare it to the flu disingenuously, but many people die of the flu and get very sick from it every year, and most of us, myself included, don't live in fear of that.

I desperately want things to return to normal because I want to be able to work normally again. And I want to eat indoors and go to bars and kiss my friends. And I want to stop having to tape masks to my face because it's literally the only thing I've found that keeps my glasses from fogging up.

I just can't square all of my desires and concerns into a policy or a practice that makes any sense, and it's driving me batty. I did this with PrEP and HIV, and I do it with vaccinations and the flu every year, so why can't I figure out how to do it with vaccinations and COVID as well?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! My family is only mildly racist.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Queensowntalia: No. If you catch COVID, you and all your loved ones will all instantly die, and everyone they have ever been within 3 miles of will instantly die. If you suggest anything less, you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.

Cool story, Trumpy.



Everyone I know who's had it recovered just fine and I hear plenty of stories from others in similar situations.

All I'm saying is it's really, really not a death sentence. So calm the fark down.

/voted for Clinton, then Biden, wear masks when I have to and am vaccinate, but thanks for proving my point that everyone who isn't treating COVID like its INSTANT DEATH!! is villainized. Stupidly.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yup, this is going to end up like influenza. A 20 something perfectly healthy friend of a friend died of influenza before covid hit.

That's what it's going to be like forever. Get used to it.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Headso: vaccines could reduce the risk of developing the condition by up to half

That's it? This is going to sound like I'm some antivax nut but geez, this vaccine isn't what it seemed to be advertised as when I got my shots in april/may.


The vaccine was developed for the initial strain of COVID back at the beginning of 2020. It is extremely effective against that strain and various other strains that came after it. Unfortunately, the virus has had billions of opportunities to mutate since then, and it is far less effective against Delta, which is now the primary strain everywhere as far as I know. Supposedly the MRNA vaccines could be updated pretty quickly against newer strains. Why that hasn't happened, I don't know.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The image in that article is the product of a sick mind. That is a bigger problem than COVID.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not unreasonable to make clear that if you're fully vaccinated / boosted and otherwise healthy your likelihood of dying of covid, should you get it, is low enough that you really shouldn't worry about it.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't break bread with fascists or plague rats, especially those in your family.  Stop acting like being related is an excuse for acting like this.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wage0048: I hope everyone who works at Slate and everyone who's ever worked at Slate gets (and dies) from COVID.

Lifehacker too.


People still read Lifegacker?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We are, of course, trying to avoid getting COVID, though things will likely go OK, for us, if we do.

Oh, I know the punchline to this one, it's "The graveside internment ceremony will be family only."


That gave me the funniest mental image of a family standing there for the ceremony, then one of them coughs and the priest hops onto a lawn tractor with a snow plow attachment and pushes them into the grave too.

I'm not sure but that could be a cry for help.
 
quiotu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Family is getting together. Everyone is vaccinated, my parents have the boosters. We are being cautious, but still trying to have family gatherings. There's a middle ground there somewhere I think. I tend to be the most cautious, mainly because my job forces me to work in a myriad of different places. I'll likely be masked except when I'm eating or drinking.

I trust my family more than I trust myself. No Trumpy conservatives in my family, in fact the last 4 years have moved my family further left, including my parents in their 70s.

Though no matter how cautious I am, the consequences in the US will still be the same as last year. Hopefully we won't creep up to nearly 4500 dying a day like we were in January before the vaccine was available.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: wage0048: I hope everyone who works at Slate and everyone who's ever worked at Slate gets (and dies) from COVID.

Lifehacker too.

People still read Lifegacker?


I still might click on a link from Gizmodo.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: Yup, this is going to end up like influenza. A 20 something perfectly healthy friend of a friend died of influenza before covid hit.

That's what it's going to be like forever. Get used to it.


COVID is one virus. There is a chance in the future that we can cure it, and vaccines will keep getting better.

Flu is trickier because it isn't one virus nor one strain.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: The author touches on a lot of things I've been thinking about, albeit framing them in ways I find unsavory. I pretty much don't do anything these days because I have no idea 1) what's safe and 2) what I'm comfortable with.

But, I have gone to several large-ish gatherings since being fully vaccinated (where everyone else is as well, ostensibly), and I haven't gotten sick. And not a single member of my choir has gotten COVID, not even from someone outside the choir.

And the likelihood of getting very sick as a vaccinated person is very, very low--not to compare it to the flu disingenuously, but many people die of the flu and get very sick from it every year, and most of us, myself included, don't live in fear of that.

I desperately want things to return to normal because I want to be able to work normally again. And I want to eat indoors and go to bars and kiss my friends. And I want to stop having to tape masks to my face because it's literally the only thing I've found that keeps my glasses from fogging up.

I just can't square all of my desires and concerns into a policy or a practice that makes any sense, and it's driving me batty. I did this with PrEP and HIV, and I do it with vaccinations and the flu every year, so why can't I figure out how to do it with vaccinations and COVID as well?


Because you can't catch HIV from a cough or from touching door handles, it requires deliberate action.  That's why COVID is frustrating to many, because it can be caught just from breathing, without any deliberate action.  Which means taking massive precautions at all times while out in public, constantly having to remember to not pick noses or rubiatchy eyes, always having napkins or handkerchiefs or tissues for touching door handles, always carrying one's own pen for pushing buttons and for writing, having to wear masks, having to avoid crowds, having to remember this or that.  Having prophylactics in case I have a sexual encounter this year is a lot less stressful on a daily basis than having to take precautions in case the person next to me shopping or visiting my museum or in the city hall mailroom or anywhere else I have been this week has the current COVID.  Or a new mutation.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you think the risk to children is low simply because most children don't go on to develop hypercoagulopathy, you're an idiot and it's probably best that your behavior stands a good chance of removing your genes from the genetic sieve.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Knowledge means stress.  I remember growing up, I didn't want to clean the bathrooms at home because other people's fecal matter is gross.  Today, I dread custodial days at the museum because I took bloodborne pathogen safety classes each year ever since I started public sector jobs, and I have hepatitis and other diseases on my mind whenever I go into the museum restrooms.  The vast majority of people who caught COVID last year and this year were dumbfarks who lacked awareness and knowledge, or they let their guards down because they thought they were in safe spots.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wanted to leave my two cents about this horrifying POS at Slate's Twitter page, but there's not a single peep about the article on there. Looks like Twitter is nuking it on sight for spreading misinformation.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

quiotu: Hopefully we won't creep up to nearly 4500 dying a day like we were in January before the vaccine was available.


Eh. If it's just unvaccinated adults I'm well past caring. They've made their beds and earn the risks. They can get it good & hard, it's why they've been wanting all along.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*what they've been wanting
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark you Slate. Keep your plague rats home.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: dothemath: Queensowntalia: No. If you catch COVID, you and all your loved ones will all instantly die, and everyone they have ever been within 3 miles of will instantly die. If you suggest anything less, you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.

Cool story, Trumpy.


Everyone I know who's had it recovered just fine and I hear plenty of stories from others in similar situations.

All I'm saying is it's really, really not a death sentence. So calm the fark down.

/voted for Clinton, then Biden, wear masks when I have to and am vaccinate, but thanks for proving my point that everyone who isn't treating COVID like its INSTANT DEATH!! is villainized. Stupidly.


Are you talking about Covid-19 or that stomach bug that got passed around the basement of Studio 54 in the late 70s?  The stomach bug is no big deal-it goes away after two weeks, tops.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: austerity101: The author touches on a lot of things I've been thinking about, albeit framing them in ways I find unsavory. I pretty much don't do anything these days because I have no idea 1) what's safe and 2) what I'm comfortable with.

But, I have gone to several large-ish gatherings since being fully vaccinated (where everyone else is as well, ostensibly), and I haven't gotten sick. And not a single member of my choir has gotten COVID, not even from someone outside the choir.

And the likelihood of getting very sick as a vaccinated person is very, very low--not to compare it to the flu disingenuously, but many people die of the flu and get very sick from it every year, and most of us, myself included, don't live in fear of that.

I desperately want things to return to normal because I want to be able to work normally again. And I want to eat indoors and go to bars and kiss my friends. And I want to stop having to tape masks to my face because it's literally the only thing I've found that keeps my glasses from fogging up.

I just can't square all of my desires and concerns into a policy or a practice that makes any sense, and it's driving me batty. I did this with PrEP and HIV, and I do it with vaccinations and the flu every year, so why can't I figure out how to do it with vaccinations and COVID as well?

Because you can't catch HIV from a cough or from touching door handles, it requires deliberate action.  That's why COVID is frustrating to many, because it can be caught just from breathing, without any deliberate action.  Which means taking massive precautions at all times while out in public, constantly having to remember to not pick noses or rubiatchy eyes, always having napkins or handkerchiefs or tissues for touching door handles, always carrying one's own pen for pushing buttons and for writing, having to wear masks, having to avoid crowds, having to remember this or that.  Having prophylactics in case I have a sexual encounter this year is a lot less stressful on a daily basis than having to take precautions in case the person next to me shopping or visiting my museum or in the city hall mailroom or anywhere else I have been this week has the current COVID.  Or a new mutation.


But those are also the precautions I take for the flu every year.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: The author touches on a lot of things I've been thinking about, albeit framing them in ways I find unsavory. I pretty much don't do anything these days because I have no idea 1) what's safe and 2) what I'm comfortable with.

But, I have gone to several large-ish gatherings since being fully vaccinated (where everyone else is as well, ostensibly), and I haven't gotten sick. And not a single member of my choir has gotten COVID, not even from someone outside the choir.

And the likelihood of getting very sick as a vaccinated person is very, very low--not to compare it to the flu disingenuously, but many people die of the flu and get very sick from it every year, and most of us, myself included, don't live in fear of that.

I desperately want things to return to normal because I want to be able to work normally again. And I want to eat indoors and go to bars and kiss my friends. And I want to stop having to tape masks to my face because it's literally the only thing I've found that keeps my glasses from fogging up.

I just can't square all of my desires and concerns into a policy or a practice that makes any sense, and it's driving me batty. I did this with PrEP and HIV, and I do it with vaccinations and the flu every year, so why can't I figure out how to do it with vaccinations and COVID as well?


I know I'm not always very kind to you, but take it from someone that has spent entire years with little-to-no immune system;

Sincerely, living in constant fear isn't living. And mear survival is NOT enough.

Take the measures you can, accept the world will kill us eventually, open the door, go out and live.

Existential risk is not a game that can be won, only played. And even as dangerous as COVID is, odds are it won't kill you.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: NM Volunteer: austerity101: The author touches on a lot of things I've been thinking about, albeit framing them in ways I find unsavory. I pretty much don't do anything these days because I have no idea 1) what's safe and 2) what I'm comfortable with.

But, I have gone to several large-ish gatherings since being fully vaccinated (where everyone else is as well, ostensibly), and I haven't gotten sick. And not a single member of my choir has gotten COVID, not even from someone outside the choir.

And the likelihood of getting very sick as a vaccinated person is very, very low--not to compare it to the flu disingenuously, but many people die of the flu and get very sick from it every year, and most of us, myself included, don't live in fear of that.

I desperately want things to return to normal because I want to be able to work normally again. And I want to eat indoors and go to bars and kiss my friends. And I want to stop having to tape masks to my face because it's literally the only thing I've found that keeps my glasses from fogging up.

I just can't square all of my desires and concerns into a policy or a practice that makes any sense, and it's driving me batty. I did this with PrEP and HIV, and I do it with vaccinations and the flu every year, so why can't I figure out how to do it with vaccinations and COVID as well?

Because you can't catch HIV from a cough or from touching door handles, it requires deliberate action.  That's why COVID is frustrating to many, because it can be caught just from breathing, without any deliberate action.  Which means taking massive precautions at all times while out in public, constantly having to remember to not pick noses or rubiatchy eyes, always having napkins or handkerchiefs or tissues for touching door handles, always carrying one's own pen for pushing buttons and for writing, having to wear masks, having to avoid crowds, having to remember this or that.  Having prophylactics in case I have a sexual encounter this year is a lot less stressful on a daily basis than having to take precautions in case the person next to me shopping or visiting my museum or in the city hall mailroom or anywhere else I have been this week has the current COVID.  Or a new mutation.

But those are also the precautions I take for the flu every year.


You were wearing masks prior to 2020?  You were constantly using hand sanitizer and handwashing and wearing disposable gloves and wiping down everything all the time?  You were dreading going into buildings?  You looked at every person you encounter and dread going near them or talking to them because they could have the flu without knowing it, or worse knew it and wanted to give it to you?  I fully admit that I never considered wearing masks while sick prior to 2020.  I'd cough into sleeves or handkerchiefs, but I didn't think to wear masks.  I didn't think to wear disposable gloves while pumping gas, because the gas station attendants never clean those things despite the hundreds of people touching them each day.  I never considered the possibility that the average person could kill me without even realizing it.  2020 changed that.  And it's not just COVID, it's the flu and the colds and everything else.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LoL. What moan doesn't know what mask to wear on a plane. How stoopid.

Just get one that doesn't work for dust and you will doing your duty.

/Go USA!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sometimes, Death is preferable....
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: dothemath: Queensowntalia: No. If you catch COVID, you and all your loved ones will all instantly die, and everyone they have ever been within 3 miles of will instantly die. If you suggest anything less, you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.

Cool story, Trumpy.


Everyone I know who's had it recovered just fine and I hear plenty of stories from others in similar situations.

All I'm saying is it's really, really not a death sentence. So calm the fark down.

/voted for Clinton, then Biden, wear masks when I have to and am vaccinate, but thanks for proving my point that everyone who isn't treating COVID like its INSTANT DEATH!! is villainized. Stupidly.


Oh yeah, sure of course you didnt vote for Trump. None of you anti-vaccine people did. He got elected by magic.

If youre too embarrassed by your own beliefs to even admit to them on an anonymous comment board you might wanna take a long look at yourself.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Headso: vaccines could reduce the risk of developing the condition by up to half

That's it? This is going to sound like I'm some antivax nut but geez, this vaccine isn't what it seemed to be advertised as when I got my shots in april/may.


You have to catch Covid first.   Which the vaccine  also prevents.  Just to throw out numbers, (probably wrong, but for argumenrs sake) say you have an unvaccinated chance of catching Covid of 30% after exposure, and 30% of those are long haulers,  your chance of being a long hauler is 30% of 30%  So  9% .   Being vaccinated procuces  90% coverage. So ypur chance of catching it drops to 3%  and your chance of being a long hauler os now 15% of that, so .45% would be your final chance of being a long hauler.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Slate writers are lonely and tired of no one wanting to visit them.

Mystery solved.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Mr. Coffee Nerves: We are, of course, trying to avoid getting COVID, though things will likely go OK, for us, if we do.

Oh, I know the punchline to this one, it's "The graveside internment ceremony will be family only."

No, they're vaccinated and not elderly so they almost certainly won't die. Still can get pretty sick, but we're in the "calculated risk" area, not "Faith in God and Trump is all I need" lunacy territory

I'm having my folks over in person for Thanksgiving.  Given that my Dad is 92 and has various respiratory issues, getting COVID might well be a death sentence despite him having both original and booster shots.  But he's 92- at this point we don't have a lot of Thanksgivings left, COVID or not.  Since everyone in my family is vaccinated (and my arm's sore from the booster right now), we've taken what precautions we can with masks in public and they don't need to fly it's a risk we're willing to take.


Ypu. An always supplement that with taking a rapid test on the way there, if you rwally wanna be sure about it.
 
miscreant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It's not unreasonable to make clear that if you're fully vaccinated / boosted and otherwise healthy your likelihood of dying of covid, should you get it, is low enough that you really shouldn't worry about it.


Canadian here, and we had Thanksgiving back in October. Got together with my parents, brother, and nephew. All vaccinated. My sister is coming up from the states for Christmas with her brood. Her whole family is vaccinated as well. Everyone has their own level of risk. I won't be going to any big Christmas parties or anything... but that's not as much because I'm worried about ending up in the hospital from covid as it is that I just don't like being sick overall... and I'm not especially fond of large groups of people anyway
 
spongeboob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is the MSM so obsessed with Nazis getting invited to family gatherings?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Why is the MSM so obsessed with Nazis getting invited to family gatherings?


After Trump, these people will never be coddled or appeased by me again.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Racist families make for a more interesting thanksgiving.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wage0048: I hope everyone who works at Slate and everyone who's ever worked at Slate gets (and dies) from COVID.

Lifehacker too.


That would be disappointing, but only because it wasn't butt-cancer.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Fireman: Don't break bread with fascists or plague rats, especially those in your family.  Stop acting like being related is an excuse for acting like this.


Thank you.  This past half a dozen years has made me distance from, and avoid altogether, family members.  I tolerate enough BS from the world, having it amplified in my face during days off aren't my style anymore.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: dothemath: Queensowntalia: No. If you catch COVID, you and all your loved ones will all instantly die, and everyone they have ever been within 3 miles of will instantly die. If you suggest anything less, you are horrible and should be wiped from existence.

Cool story, Trumpy.


Everyone I know who's had it recovered just fine and I hear plenty of stories from others in similar situations.

All I'm saying is it's really, really not a death sentence. So calm the fark down.

/voted for Clinton, then Biden, wear masks when I have to and am vaccinate, but thanks for proving my point that everyone who isn't treating COVID like its INSTANT DEATH!! is villainized. Stupidly.


I lost two family members to this disease last year. You need to rethink this post.
 
