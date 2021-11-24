 Skip to content
 
(Unite.ai)   AUTO ALERT: Facial stress score of employee 000348081 is above 90%. (NO ACTION REQUIRED)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RBF FTW
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always do my banking transactions while I'm @ work because I figure their internet security is a lot better than mine.  Also, I'm sure they don't have a camera hooked up to watch me fark.com off all day.

/I'm getting pretty good @ sudoku.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AUTO ALERT: THIS ASSHOLE IS STONED AGAIN
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being monitored for facial stress is stressful.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website is SUS AF.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look, I'm not trying to fark up the algorithm so it stops pinging you to have these inane conversations with me, I'm telling you this is my normal face. This is just how my face normally looks."

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason to be glad the camera on my work laptop has a piece of electrical tape over it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it being combined with psychological tests so you know which employees are likely to shoot up the workplace and which will just die quietly at home?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

MEH
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: "Look, I'm not trying to fark up the algorithm so it stops pinging you to have these inane conversations with me, I'm telling you this is my normal face. This is just how my face normally looks."

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 640x480]


At work?  I'd buy that
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: "Look, I'm not trying to fark up the algorithm so it stops pinging you to have these inane conversations with me, I'm telling you this is my normal face. This is just how my face normally looks."

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 640x480]


Hell of an O-face.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.


You were potentially in the way of making money, and nearly required that administrators deal with problems.  Clearly guilty of business treason

/I wish I was kidding, I really do...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.


It's work. The only reason they care at all is because they don't want you to disrupt normal operations, or worse, profit. They really don't care about you as a person, only as an employee.

Keeping the above in mind for the past 40+ years has allowed me to place work correctly on my scale of priorities. Hint: it's not first...or last.  How much above or below the middle, is up to them and the way they treat me.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are gonna end up acting like the IRA guy that Brendan Gleeson portrayed in The General.  Always partially obscuring his face from cameras so they couldn't get a good image.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"A tortoise? What's that?"

/let me tell you about Subby's mother
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This information will undoubtedly assist management in their goal of making the workplace as miserable as humanly possible.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company has a "how are you feeling today" app on one of their internal webpages. I randomly change it from "frustrated" to "just OK" to "enthusiastic".  They are big on "metrics".

Seriously, though, Fano, hope you're doing OK. Sending good thoughts (but no prayers) your way. Relax and try to decompress during the holiday.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.


Last year after everything locked down and everything was melting down, there was this period where a lot of people's bosses heard it would be a good idea to check in with their employees, and let them know that it was "OK to not be OK" and see how they were doing. And every store you ever visited was emailing you about how we're all gonna get through this together or some shiat.

Boss: "Hey things are really crazy right now, and I want to check in with you make sure you're doing OK. You know, it's really OK to not be OK!" then talks at length about how it's OK to talk honestly if we're not doing so well, and we need to yadda yadda.
Me: "Well yeah, to be honest we're really struggling with depression over here and I..."
Boss, interrupting me: "Oh yeah, that's a shame. Real shame. So anyway, we got these TPS reports to do coming up, and I need you to cross-tabulate the" yadda yadda work stuff we needed.

I farking HATE performative caring. I'd rather someone just ignore me than patronize me pretending unpersuasively to care how I'm doing emotionally. It's more honest.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't need AI. My wife and I use the "Milton Scale", for work stress. It really is a three star scale. Ok, about to go Milton, and simply Milton.

It gives plausible deniability when they look at our phone records and sms.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Fano: Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.

Last year after everything locked down and everything was melting down, there was this period where a lot of people's bosses heard it would be a good idea to check in with their employees, and let them know that it was "OK to not be OK" and see how they were doing. And every store you ever visited was emailing you about how we're all gonna get through this together or some shiat.

Boss: "Hey things are really crazy right now, and I want to check in with you make sure you're doing OK. You know, it's really OK to not be OK!" then talks at length about how it's OK to talk honestly if we're not doing so well, and we need to yadda yadda.
Me: "Well yeah, to be honest we're really struggling with depression over here and I..."
Boss, interrupting me: "Oh yeah, that's a shame. Real shame. So anyway, we got these TPS reports to do coming up, and I need you to cross-tabulate the" yadda yadda work stuff we needed.

I farking HATE performative caring. I'd rather someone just ignore me than patronize me pretending unpersuasively to care how I'm doing emotionally. It's more honest.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks for the support, guys
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I farking HATE performative caring. I'd rather someone just ignore me than patronize me pretending unpersuasively to care how I'm doing emotionally. It's more honest.


I'm so glad that I don't have to work much longer.  I'm not doing anything that will change the world.  I hate all of it--the selling, the waste, the pointless jobs so that people can learn how to even more stupid and entitled than they already are.

I went to Wal-Mart early this morning, realizing it was almost Thanksgiving and I was out of groceries.  Not too many customers, but the entire grocery side was full of stockers.  You couldn't even get through the aisles.  I had a cart for my big purchase, and you leave the cart and navigate between the racks and grab your stuff.  I know this, I still prefer it to being there later.

And my Wal-Mart is only about 3/4 stocked all the time.  I can't imagine what it's going to be like during the next month.  I know I'll only be going there at 6 or 7 am.
This has to stop.  Nobody else seems to see it.  I'm just in awe, watching it fall apart.  I've dreamed of this all my life.  You can't stop entropy.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: My company has a "how are you feeling today" app on one of their internal webpages. I randomly change it from "frustrated" to "just OK" to "enthusiastic".  They are big on "metrics".

Seriously, though, Fano, hope you're doing OK. Sending good thoughts (but no prayers) your way. Relax and try to decompress during the holiday.


I really appreciate it
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fano: mongbiohazard: Fano: Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.

Last year after everything locked down and everything was melting down, there was this period where a lot of people's bosses heard it would be a good idea to check in with their employees, and let them know that it was "OK to not be OK" and see how they were doing. And every store you ever visited was emailing you about how we're all gonna get through this together or some shiat.

Boss: "Hey things are really crazy right now, and I want to check in with you make sure you're doing OK. You know, it's really OK to not be OK!" then talks at length about how it's OK to talk honestly if we're not doing so well, and we need to yadda yadda.
Me: "Well yeah, to be honest we're really struggling with depression over here and I..."
Boss, interrupting me: "Oh yeah, that's a shame. Real shame. So anyway, we got these TPS reports to do coming up, and I need you to cross-tabulate the" yadda yadda work stuff we needed.

I farking HATE performative caring. I'd rather someone just ignore me than patronize me pretending unpersuasively to care how I'm doing emotionally. It's more honest.

[Fark user image 425x566]
Thanks for the support, guys



Take heart every time you see that logo, for it is the most excellent of subversive art: Hidden Goatse!

/once you see it...
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you could just get back to work and push your feelings down where we won't see them, that would be great.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Fano: Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.

Last year after everything locked down and everything was melting down, there was this period where a lot of people's bosses heard it would be a good idea to check in with their employees, and let them know that it was "OK to not be OK" and see how they were doing. And every store you ever visited was emailing you about how we're all gonna get through this together or some shiat.

Boss: "Hey things are really crazy right now, and I want to check in with you make sure you're doing OK. You know, it's really OK to not be OK!" then talks at length about how it's OK to talk honestly if we're not doing so well, and we need to yadda yadda.
Me: "Well yeah, to be honest we're really struggling with depression over here and I..."
Boss, interrupting me: "Oh yeah, that's a shame. Real shame. So anyway, we got these TPS reports to do coming up, and I need you to cross-tabulate the" yadda yadda work stuff we needed.

I farking HATE performative caring. I'd rather someone just ignore me than patronize me pretending unpersuasively to care how I'm doing emotionally. It's more honest.


"Performative caring" has to be even worse than the "team-building" shiat.

- Your numbers are down today, Jgok.
- Well maybe that's because I got pulled off the line to do a skit about how much I love my coworkers, boss.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We cannot teach managers to have empathy so let us use computers while invading someone's privacy at the same time
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fano: mongbiohazard: Fano: Last week I broke down in tears in the employee lounge.
Somebody saw and asked me if I was ok. I got it back together after saying "this place is just too much. Nobody cares." The nurse mumbled something and I walked back downstairs with my lunch.
Two days later my supervisor called and said "as a friend , if you have an outburst like that you should go to your car. They nearly called security on you."
I protested that I made no threats. I just cried somewhere where patients could potentially wander by and see. No sympathy or empathy provided.

Last year after everything locked down and everything was melting down, there was this period where a lot of people's bosses heard it would be a good idea to check in with their employees, and let them know that it was "OK to not be OK" and see how they were doing. And every store you ever visited was emailing you about how we're all gonna get through this together or some shiat.

Boss: "Hey things are really crazy right now, and I want to check in with you make sure you're doing OK. You know, it's really OK to not be OK!" then talks at length about how it's OK to talk honestly if we're not doing so well, and we need to yadda yadda.
Me: "Well yeah, to be honest we're really struggling with depression over here and I..."
Boss, interrupting me: "Oh yeah, that's a shame. Real shame. So anyway, we got these TPS reports to do coming up, and I need you to cross-tabulate the" yadda yadda work stuff we needed.

I farking HATE performative caring. I'd rather someone just ignore me than patronize me pretending unpersuasively to care how I'm doing emotionally. It's more honest.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Thanks for the support, guys


Does anyone else see goatse in that image?
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's see the facial recognition analyze this..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: m
[Fark user image 425x566]
Thanks for the support, guys


I'm flabbergasted that they spelled everything right.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I farking HATE performative caring. I'd rather someone just ignore me than patronize me pretending unpersuasively to care how I'm doing emotionally. It's more honest.


That.  "Performative caring" also usually goes hand-in-hand with creepy "mindfulness" programs and creepy, invasive "wellness" BS.  Or so I read over on Ask A Manager.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fu Manchu: Does anyone else see goatse in that image?


Yes.  I have been ruined by the internet.  :(
 
