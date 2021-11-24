 Skip to content
 
(Popular Science)   For those not in denial, Popular Science explains how to prepare your organs to eat as much as humanly possible. Lizard people will have to find their own guide   (popsci.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Food, Eating, Stomach, Feeling, Nutrition, Digestion, Food and drink, Carbohydrate  
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving in the civilized world was more than a month ago.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Thanksgiving in the civilized world was more than a month ago.


You people celebrate Thanksgiving on the wrong day AND July 4th on July 1st. Unbelievable.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stupid pandemic, I can't even find fava beans on the shelf.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: MillionDollarMo: Thanksgiving in the civilized world was more than a month ago.

You people celebrate Thanksgiving on the wrong day AND July 4th on July 1st. Unbelievable.


That way we can say we did it first.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Stupid pandemic, I can't even find fava beans on the shelf.


How about a bottle of Chianti?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Merltech: [media0.giphy.com image 262x200]


Such a great bit.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Prep your organs to eat as much food as possible on Thanksgiving"

My organs...  are ready!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Let's eat, organs!"
Vs.
"Let's eat organs!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cool story, fatty.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Other Derek will have to figure out what he's going to do.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. I can use this advice on my next eating challenge.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I only request one tiny, thin wafer of meat for afters.    And a bucket.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My organ is prepared for your mom's mouth and stomach, Subby.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Stupid pandemic, I can't even find fava beans on the shelf.


That's because they are in the produce section
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: My organ is prepared for your mom's mouth and stomach, Subby.


starboard-media.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: the unabomber was right: MillionDollarMo: Thanksgiving in the civilized world was more than a month ago.

You people celebrate Thanksgiving on the wrong day AND July 4th on July 1st. Unbelievable.

That way we can say we did it first.


Or, almost a year late
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dear me, Bullywugs!  /too obscure even for fark?

The aliens from To Serve Man originally landed at the site where the Donner Party... had already commenced.

In an entire universe of era-related humor, it look me this long to think of Mr. Van Gogh.

My liver is already pickled.  So, like ceviche, but gross instead of delicious.

I just wish science WAS still popular.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's with all the fancy instructions? Do people not own vomitoriums anymore?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: MillionDollarMo: Thanksgiving in the civilized world was more than a month ago.

You people celebrate Thanksgiving on the wrong day AND July 4th on July 1st. Unbelievable.


They don't even celebrate Washington's birthday. How rude.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can prepare an organ but you can't tuna piano.

Wait, I'll come in again.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can tell who the lizard people are because they're always the ones hanging out by the grill.  The heat increases their metabolism and their appetite.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Like this?

Demolition Man (1993) - Rat Burger Scene
Youtube Wdld7SqnIxE

/I can't believe I got to use this twice today.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Beat me in the Boobies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
