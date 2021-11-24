 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   On this day of giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year, the TSA has a friendly reminder for you all   (wjactv.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So take note Plaxico.

//obscure?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With the price of guns at pawn shops at a all time high, they probably want you to bring one so they can take it and resell.Airlines need that profit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the friendly reminder, "PUT YOUR SHOES IN THE BINS. SHOES HAVE TO GO IN THE BINS. DO NOT PUT SHOES DIRECTLY ON THE CONVEYOR BELT!!!!!"?

Unless you're at the other kind* of airport where the friendly reminder is, "DO NOT PUT SHOES IN THE BIN!! YOU CAN'T PUT SHOES IN THE BINS!!! PUT YOUR SHOES DIRECTLY ON THE CONVEYOR BELT!!!!"

*Neither TSA faction knows the other one exists.
 
eagles95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My wife worked TSA years ago in Wisconsin. Monthly they would confiscate a dozen or so knives. Not like pocket knives but hunting knives on people who said they always wear it. When a guy asked if he could still keep it on the plane she said there are no deer on the plane to gut and the US Government thanks you for the donation unless he put it back in his car. Only would get a few guns each month. Every time they always said..OH...how did that get in my suitcase!!??. Her: tell the police in the room with rubber gloves
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Praise the Lord, pass the turkey and the ammunition.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Is the friendly reminder, "PUT YOUR SHOES IN THE BINS. SHOES HAVE TO GO IN THE BINS. DO NOT PUT SHOES DIRECTLY ON THE CONVEYOR BELT!!!!!"?

Unless you're at the other kind* of airport where the friendly reminder is, "DO NOT PUT SHOES IN THE BIN!! YOU CAN'T PUT SHOES IN THE BINS!!! PUT YOUR SHOES DIRECTLY ON THE CONVEYOR BELT!!!!"

*Neither TSA faction knows the other one exists.


But you see, that's how they trap the terrorists. Since the terrorists never know which TSA faction they'll be dealing with, they can never fully prepare for their terrorist activities. Which means that you could have a group of terrorists train and train to take their shoes off and put them on the conveyor belt, only to discover at the very last second that they're dealing with TSA agents who want shoes in the bin. Even this seemingly insignificant wrench thrown into something as complex as a terrorist plot can completely derail it, like a tiny penny placed on a track can derail a mighty freight train. That's part of the genius of the TSA.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Last time I went to the airport, the TSA confiscated my rapier wit.

Thankfully they didn't find my slapstick shiv or my boxcutter of badinage.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is something that happened
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or you could try not being a farking wuss who takes a gun everywhere.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Canucklestan they post warnings aboot not flying with bales of cannabis if it's an international trip.
Domestic? No problem!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Make it a felony and take away their toys forever. If you're stupid enough to carry to the airport, you're too stupid to own a gun.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'And if your gun is seized at a checkpoint..."Most cases they don't get the gun back," Meyer said.'

Interesting.  I would have assumed you could reclaim it from law enforcement and maybe pay a fine or something.  Wonder what the next step is for the owner if that happens. Do you choose to notify the ATF or your local agency or something?

Even though there aren't many gun registries, there could still be a record linking its serial number to you from when it was sold.  And even if that isn't the case, it still has your fingerprints all over it. So, since that gun can probably be linked to you in some fashion, do you just take it on faith that the TSA will get the gun where it needs to be safely with proper documentation? Do they give you a receipt you can use to CYA if the gun is lost (or "lost") and used in a crime? Do you call up your local ATF branch and say "I had my gun confiscated and I want to document that fact because it is no longer in my control but does have my fingerprints on it"?
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stupid sister fu*king yokels.

Hey pussies, I want to tell you about a self defense oriented fraternal organization that will be happy to give you all the bullets and guns your little heart desires. And pay you too. All you have to do is stop being a scared little bi*tch and go sign up...

https://www.marines.mil/
 
