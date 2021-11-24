 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Tool calculates Thanksgiving COVID risk and the results are LEARN TO SWIM   (fox59.com) divider line
27
    More: Unlikely, United States, online tool, U.S. figures, Midwestern United States, Holiday revelers, user-friendly interactive map, Census figures, New York Times COVID Project  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 24 Nov 2021 at 9:21 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seriously, I thought this was a Ted Cruz thread before I clicked on it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tool reveals Thanksgiving risks of Prison Sex and Stinkfist, though not necessarily in that order.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should probably stick to prog rock.

/Maynard James Keenan probably has a song written in a meter based on COVID's DNA sequence.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you're not vaccinated I encourage you to see as many of your non-vaccinated relatives as possible, for as long as possible.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, my office Christmas party which will have about 500 unmasked people packed into a small area eating and interacting has a.... 99.8% chance of being a superspreader event. And that's why I absolutely won't be going and taking my 8 year old who hasn't been fully vaccinated yet.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tool sucks
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I ain't attending shiat.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...why would this calculator, meant for general attendance at events, somehow provide a useful comparison when used for family attendance at Thanksgiving?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I keep things simple. Till I see doctors offices not requiring masks anymore I'm not going. If medical facilities continue to require masks then the risk is still there. I don't want to catch it even though I'm vaccinated because there's always the chance of running in to someone who isn't and giving it to them. I'd feel bad if I gave it to someone that reached somebody with a valid medical excuse or kids to young to get the shot yet.

Seriously.. the same rule in the 1980's about not getting VD applies here. Best not to do/go at all if you don't want to get it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sure my company isn't the only company stupid enough to be hosting giant Christmas parties while Covid rages. I get that the rest of the country isn't as bad as we are in Michigan with Covid but this Christmas is going to be absolutely devastating to our hospitals. No one get into a car crash in Michigan this holiday season.
 
shill1253
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tool 2017-06-17 Gorge Amphitheater, George, Washington
Youtube uvlwoMWAVF4
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meanmutton: So, my office Christmas party which will have about 500 unmasked people packed into a small area eating and interacting has a.... 99.8% chance of being a superspreader event. And that's why I absolutely won't be going and taking my 8 year old who hasn't been fully vaccinated yet.


I'm going to one, but we have a 95% vaccination rate at work.
 
Klivian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Tool sucks


They need an editor to come in and trim their songs down. Few songs need to be 10 minutes long
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Tool sucks


Aenima was one of the greatest albums of the 90s. Now Primus... Primus sucks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: meanmutton: So, my office Christmas party which will have about 500 unmasked people packed into a small area eating and interacting has a.... 99.8% chance of being a superspreader event. And that's why I absolutely won't be going and taking my 8 year old who hasn't been fully vaccinated yet.

I'm going to one, but we have a 95% vaccination rate at work.


Do you get to throw things at the people who aren't?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tool unnecessary.  Everyone (all five) has been fully vaccinated and the two oldest have had their boosters.
 
Klivian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thealgorerhythm: meanmutton: So, my office Christmas party which will have about 500 unmasked people packed into a small area eating and interacting has a.... 99.8% chance of being a superspreader event. And that's why I absolutely won't be going and taking my 8 year old who hasn't been fully vaccinated yet.

I'm going to one, but we have a 95% vaccination rate at work.

Do you get to throw things at the people who aren't?


OOH! Dunk tank, the unvaxxed get a tank of ivermectin and remdesivir, unlimited throws for anyone with proof of vaccination. Make sure the tank is fully enclosed so they can't breathe on you
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TOOL - Ænema
Youtube CehYA3omb5o
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thealgorerhythm: meanmutton: So, my office Christmas party which will have about 500 unmasked people packed into a small area eating and interacting has a.... 99.8% chance of being a superspreader event. And that's why I absolutely won't be going and taking my 8 year old who hasn't been fully vaccinated yet.

I'm going to one, but we have a 95% vaccination rate at work.

Do you get to throw things at the people who aren't?


I honestly have no idea who the 5% are. Everybody I know is vaxxed. Probably janitors or security guards.
 
Dave The Slushy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Maynard was one of the first people to bring COVID-19 into New Zealand. At least it was an awesome gig.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Klivian: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thealgorerhythm: meanmutton: So, my office Christmas party which will have about 500 unmasked people packed into a small area eating and interacting has a.... 99.8% chance of being a superspreader event. And that's why I absolutely won't be going and taking my 8 year old who hasn't been fully vaccinated yet.

I'm going to one, but we have a 95% vaccination rate at work.

Do you get to throw things at the people who aren't?

OOH! Dunk tank, the unvaxxed get a tank of ivermectin and remdesivir, unlimited throws for anyone with proof of vaccination. Make sure the tank is fully enclosed so they can't breathe on you


I'm sorry but you can't just dip sheeple in Ivermectin. That's a dangerous misuse of a suppository paste.
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dave The Slushy: Fun fact: Maynard was one of the first people to bring COVID-19 into New Zealand. At least it was an awesome gig.


What a Tool.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As always... this is the lightning strikes statistics lie all over again. They don't work backwards, you can't take the risk/odds from a group of people that has dependent variables and apply it to an individual.

Going to Jeb's thanksgiving blowout where nobody is vaccinated and nobody has worn a mask for the past year, where me-maw hasn't gone and got tested for that weird cough she got a few days ago, and hugging Sue that works in a bar...

Is not the same risk as going to one where every family member is triple shot, except for the kids that are double. Where the kids have been online only school and the adults have been working from home. That haven't gone inside in any public place in the past two weeks and all have negative tests and no symptoms.

The former is going to have their risk drastically underestimated and the latter is going to way higher than it is. It's not that the tool isn't useful, but it's only personally applicable if you are an average person for your county.

Also as always, headline: "Calculate your risk"
actual tool/site: "RISK ESTIMATES BY COUNTY"
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone is vaxxed, but my mom has pneumonia from a non-covid coronavirus she caught from my niece. She just described how she's able to walk again after not being able to.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone checked this kid's homework? These numbers don't add up.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Klivian: Teddy Brosevelt: Tool sucks

They need an editor to come in and trim their songs down. Few songs need to be 10 minutes long


Wash your mouth out with soup, kind sir!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish Covid was the only thing I had to worry about this Thanksgiving. We're going to my idiot brother-in-law's house and the inevitable annual drama with my wife's crazy family is worse than being on a ventilator.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.