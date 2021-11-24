 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   And you thought being a former Governor of Illinois was a rough gig   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 8:59 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's very kind of South Korea to give their former Prime Ministers free accommodation like that
 
jman144
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While all of the former North Korean dissidents are on a nice farm upstate where they can run and play
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jim Edgar is alive and free.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a reason that the US Attorney's call Illinois "The Happy Hunting Ground".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blago got a presidential** pardon.
IIRC, the one that got locked up in Terra Haute got weekends home release until it was discovered that he got weekends* home release.

*weekends, holidays, birthdays, Feast of Maximus Occupancy....
 
queenstacela
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rauner was found to have "given" money to his local health department to get an early vaccine clinic locally. Nothing will happen because he retired to Florida.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Jim Edgar is alive and free.


So is Blagovich, damn it.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yet we can't manage to lock up a single one of ours.  Go figure.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.