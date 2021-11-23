 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   New Tik Tok challenge "The Kool-Aid Man" is exactly what you think it is   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Property, Vandalism, Thought, Mind, Staten Island, The Damage, John Miller, Kool-Aid Man  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 9:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB:

When I was at Maryland a truck drove through the brick wall at the main entrance to the campus (everyone was ok). While repairing the brickwork they hung a banner over the hole with something generic like "Maryland, always improving" or some such. But then some frat had the idea to do this
Fark user imageView Full Size


It lasted about a day.

/CSB
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: CSB:

When I was at Maryland a truck drove through the brick wall at the main entrance to the campus (everyone was ok). While repairing the brickwork they hung a banner over the hole with something generic like "Maryland, always improving" or some such. But then some frat had the idea to do this
[Fark user image image 425x225]

It lasted about a day.

/CSB


See, that's a constructive use of the frats' time
 
Jclark666
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, Jonestown?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OK. Who the F*ck keeps issuing these stupid-ass challenges??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What, drinking so much sugary refreshment that you become morbidly obese like him?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is TicTok owned by a consortium of ER Docs?
 
Cache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wake me when Wile E. Coyote Man becomes a thing.
 
alaric3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jclark666: So, Jonestown?


That was my hope.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you hear about the Tik Tok challenger who tried to run through a chain link fence?
Strained himself
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Washington Post has Bezoa. The New York Post has Bozos.

Mariachi And The New York Post
Youtube VXi0d3xuuXw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh yeah!
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Social media is a plague upon society
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dear journalists, when writing about someone who has damaged some other person's property, the correct term to use is "crime", not "prank".
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kokomo61: The Washington Post has Bezoa. The New York Post has Bozos.

[YouTube video: Mariachi And The New York Post]


The Firesign Theater I Think We're All Bozos on This Bus 1971) (Complete Album)
Youtube vkTfPWhiyXY
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OK. Who the F*ck keeps issuing these stupid-ass challenges??


[Fark user image 456x386]


It would not surprise me in the least if the company itself doesn't have a marketing team that has this as one of their responsibilities.  Like, not directly 'issuing' them, but probably something more along the lines of first letting things play out naturally and if nothing has gone viral in the media after X amount of time then looking through low-engagement posts for candidates to boost visibility of either through their algorithms or through 3rd party mid-level influencers (popular enough to get traction but not so famous as to seem fake/suspicious) they financially compensate for doing whatever the "thing" is they want to try to go viral.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.