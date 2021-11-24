 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   How do you say "LOL" in Welsh?   (cambrian-news.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, Welsh language, Ceredigion councillor, Wales, new Facebook advert, Ceredigion county councillor, England, cachu mawr, Llanbadarn Sulien ward  
•       •       •

999 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Llwczwhdlk
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CYU
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: LLLLLLLLLLLLLLL


I LLLLLLLLLLLLLLL'd
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could show you, but you'll have to pull your tongue out and reattach it backwards first.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LLOWYLL
 
spongeboob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

If I see her tomorrow in State College I'll ask
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ 867-5309 ♪
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Llwczwhdlk


That's the abbreviated version. The real answer is lllwczwhdlkbndvbaguohoanvnfnoangplahee​eeeeeeeeeeefnsnfonhsnnbgnnbho;swhnog;'​d'
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size

"To pronounce it correctly, I'll have to pull out your tongue."
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i2-prod.walesonline.co.ukView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Llywll
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ldheoahfil
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobw​l​lllantysiliogogogoch
 
johnphantom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah my father's family swears we are Welsh. With the last name Neil and being in the New England area since the "No Irish need apply" era, I am positive my ancestors decided to deny their ancestry.

From wiki on the name Neil:

Neil is a masculine name of Irish origin. The name is an Anglicisation of the Irish Niall which is of disputed derivation. The Irish name may be derived from words meaning "cloud", "passionate", "victory", "honour" or "champion".[1] As a surname, Neil is traced back to Niall of the Nine Hostages who was an Irish king and eponymous ancestor of the Uí Néill and MacNeil kindred. Most authorities cite the meaning of Neil in the context of a surname as meaning champion.

So at some time my family were the "Champions" of the Irish and we deny it. Farking humans.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man - I had a big pllyycccmwwttyyyhhhklcvvxx this morning, I tell ya!
It was the size of a sheep & sang in perfect harmony.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

syrynxx: LLOWYLL


Mike?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Łoł.

Oh, I'm sorry.  That's Polish, not Welsh.  My bad.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least it doesn't feature a 15 year old girl in a small Welsh town repeatedly vandalizing her neighbor's home.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.