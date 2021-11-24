 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Carjacker throws victim's phone out the window during getaway, but not before taking a selfie with it   (fox59.com) divider line
10
    More: Fail, Carjacking, Robbery, Crime, Theft, WANT, Megan Whisler, person, tracked Whisler's phone  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 1:50 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Selfies, the scourge of idiots everywhere.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...and likely got his fingerprints all over it.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I predict an upcoming headline: Guilty, Guilty, Guilty!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He'll go free by hiring The Rittenhouse Judge.   It's what Brandon would do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: ...and likely got his fingerprints all over it.


Most large city PD's wont even bother to take prints. They dont give a shiat about a stolen car.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Him stealing a 2005 Ford Five Hundred already indicts him as being more than a little stupid. He was just looking to end all doubt by taking a selfie.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: fatassbastard: ...and likely got his fingerprints all over it.

Most large city PD's wont even bother to take prints. They dont give a shiat about a stolen car.


So painfully true. My mom was burglarized one while she was at work. Dude left behind prepaid calling cards and blood everywhere when he got sliced open from the broken glass he came in through. Really nasty.

Cops didn't want to investigate the calling cards to see where/how they were used, let alone wanted to take a DNA sample of the blood.

The police just plain don't care to protect anyone other than their own.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have the trinity of morons and selfies. The insurrection, an armored truck crashed and money flew everywhere. Apparently even though it was on the ground, taking it is still a federal crime and people were taking video of each other grabbing it. And this.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dothemath: fatassbastard: ...and likely got his fingerprints all over it.

Most large city PD's wont even bother to take prints. They dont give a shiat about a stolen car.

So painfully true. My mom was burglarized one while she was at work. Dude left behind prepaid calling cards and blood everywhere when he got sliced open from the broken glass he came in through. Really nasty.

Cops didn't want to investigate the calling cards to see where/how they were used, let alone wanted to take a DNA sample of the blood.

The police just plain don't care to protect anyone other than their own.


Calm DOWN CITIZEN!!!

Cops will GLADLY* murder you if you try to buy smokes with a counterfeit $20. fark they will do it right on camera, in front of a crowd, and like the
Lazy
farking
Pigs
That they are they'll take nearly ten minutes to do it!!!

See how they protected that store? Do you see? Do you see how they projected us all??


*offer only applicable to black folks.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.