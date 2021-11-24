 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   School introduces system to easily identify pupils that are exempt from wearing facemasks. That system being a yellow badge worn on the lapel so those pupils stand out fr... wait, this is all sounding very familiar   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
92
    More: Stupid, High school, Teacher, Secondary education, boarding school, Public school, face masks, yellow badges, College  
•       •       •

768 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now all the yellow stars are the Nazis!

Winning!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about wearing a face mask that says on it that the wearer is exempt?
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"My child will not wear a mask and I'm tired of them being confronted about it! You need to implement and ID system to prevent this."

"Ok"

"No, you're holocausting me"
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait.. I thought the title was "Red Badge of Courage".
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lapel pins today, tattoos tomorrow
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every time I hear some whiny pussy complain that wearing masks is the new holocaust it makes me really want to put them all in concentration camps and gas them in the showers.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Except for stupid "omg the optics" BS outrage, I don't see the problem. The one actual issue I see raised, that the identification of these kids could lead to stigma, makes no sense. They can already be identified by the fact they're not wearing masks.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Opacity: Lapel pins today, tattoos tomorrow


Don't you have to be 18 to get one of those, even in the UK?
 
Randrew
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kent doesn't want me Online without ads.

Bye, Kent.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "My child will not wear a mask and I'm tired of them being confronted about it! You need to implement and ID system to prevent this."

"Ok"

"No, you're holocausting me"


Might I suggest, "Achtung - Unvernünftig!" for warning text?
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Hans, why do we have to wear this yellow badge? Are we, are we the baddies?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Opacity: Lapel pins today, tattoos tomorrow

Don't you have to be 18 to get one of those, even in the UK?


Nah, lapel pins are not a restricted item.  Any yobbo can buy one.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good. If they don't want to wear masks in school, send them to camp instead.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Randrew: Kent doesn't want me Online without ads.

Bye, Kent.


It's because he won't stop touching himself.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i've got a better question:

WHY are there "mask exempt" children?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Every time I hear some whiny pussy complain that wearing masks is the new holocaust it makes me really want to put them all in concentration camps and gas them in the showers.


Considering their hard-ons for the Holocaust, they sure do complain about it a lot.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd go with a dunce cap myself, but exempt kids really are just following their idiot parents' stupid wishes and stupid choices. An elementary student really doesn't have much agency of their own.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pupil identification?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure you aren't born with an inability to wear a mask or get a vaccine. Making your comparison farking stupid.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phygz: And now all the yellow stars are the Nazis!

Winning!


Are you still waiting for JFK Jr to show up?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Opacity: Lapel pins today, tattoos tomorrow

Don't you have to be 18 to get one of those, even in the UK?


It's a slippery slope... today we're sarcasming, tomorrow a kid looks like Mr. Cool Ice so they don't have to wear a mask.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they don't like lapel pins, may I suggest they take a page from Caturday and surgically implant RFID chips.  That way, there will be no unsightly tags or tats to promote social stigma, and the faculty can easily scan the kids with an electronic ready to ascertain their name, DOB, home address, and reason for not being vaccinated.

WE HAVE SEEN THE FUTURE!
;-{D
 
yellowjester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Square Pegs Season 1 Opening and Closing Credits and Theme Song
Youtube ldkNnT1SuvE
 
Randrew
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheReject: Good. If they don't want to wear masks in school, send them to camp instead.


Ja!

Schick die Kinder zum Schlachthof 5!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oopsboom: i've got a better question:

WHY are there "mask exempt" children?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

If they have one permanently installed.

I'll see myself out.
 
Randrew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Randrew: Kent doesn't want me Online without ads.

Bye, Kent.

It's because he won't stop touching himself.


No, you're thinking of AIDS, not ads.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ready=reader
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should have went with the cone-hats
 
webron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phygz: And now all the yellow stars are the Nazis!

Winning!


I mean, it is progress. Except these kids are being singled out because of their parents' willful stupidity.
 
electron_wind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So have we surrendered the act of wearing any item to differentiate a specific group to the nazis?  It would seem that we are muting the horror of WWII atrocities by throwing around references to nazis, the holocaust, and Hitler for "bad things" that, while they may be negative, pale in comparison to the actual reality of the origin of the terms. These terms should be reserved for really, really, bad situations/people (IMHO).
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oopsboom: i've got a better question:

WHY are there "mask exempt" children?


Sounds like you don't know about the terrible suffering caused by maskitis!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oopsboom: i've got a better question:

WHY are there "mask exempt" children?


THIS.

I can understand the vaccine exception if somebody have a history of allergic reactions to vaccines, but a mask?
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phalamir: dothemath: Every time I hear some whiny pussy complain that wearing masks is the new holocaust it makes me really want to put them all in concentration camps and gas them in the showers.

Considering their hard-ons for the Holocaust, they sure do complain about it a lot.


This is Peak White Woman.
Their 9/11 is crashing a Chevy Tahoe while blowing out a scented candle.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: phygz: And now all the yellow stars are the Nazis!

Winning!

Are you still waiting for JFK Jr to show up?


Your strawman is sorely lacking in material.

Go for the ad hominem. That might work.
 
sniderman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I suggest having someone ringing a large bell nearby while screaming "UNCLEAN! UNCLEAAAAAANNNNN!"
 
tothekor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: If they don't like lapel pins, may I suggest they take a page from Caturday and surgically implant RFID chips.  That way, there will be no unsightly tags or tats to promote social stigma, and the faculty can easily scan the kids with an electronic ready to ascertain their name, DOB, home address, and reason for not being vaccinated.

WE HAVE SEEN THE FUTURE!
;-{D


They tried that but they wouldn't take the shot.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many kids are exempt.  Seems like that would be an extremely rare event.  I think the teachers and staff could just commit the one or two exempt students to memory.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Every time I hear some whiny pussy complain that wearing masks is the new holocaust it makes me really want to put them all in concentration camps and gas them in the showers.


They'd want a mask at that point!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Randrew: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Randrew: Kent doesn't want me Online without ads.

Bye, Kent.

It's because he won't stop touching himself.

No, you're thinking of AIDS, not ads.


I was thinking Real Genius but oookay.
 
neapoi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Short of serious documented physical/mental issues, every child can and should wear a mask. fark you karen this isn't nazi Germany.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

webron: phygz: And now all the yellow stars are the Nazis!

Winning!

I mean, it is progress. Except these kids are being singled out because of their parents' willful stupidity.


Guess who else liked to single out people for their evil existence?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phygz: webron: phygz: And now all the yellow stars are the Nazis!

Winning!

I mean, it is progress. Except these kids are being singled out because of their parents' willful stupidity.

Guess who else liked to single out people for their evil existence?


Jenny McCarthy.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Opacity: Lapel pins today, tattoos tomorrow


uhhh in this case probably more like

lapel pins to today, toe tag tomorrow.


the freedoms to get yourself killed is fine by me really, just kinda bullshiat when you're allowed to try and take others out with you.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

neapoi: Short of serious documented physical/mental issues, every child can and should wear a mask. fark you karen this isn't nazi Germany.


Welcome to Not Nazi Germany. Please produce your vaccination papers and you must wear a mask at all times, including outdoors.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a school board made up of trolls.

/Et tu Steve bannon?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn. Can we also get the ones with subsidized lunches to mark themselves, maybe just sew a scarlet "P" on their [tattered] shirts?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phygz: neapoi: Short of serious documented physical/mental issues, every child can and should wear a mask. fark you karen this isn't nazi Germany.

Welcome to Not Nazi Germany. Please produce your vaccination papers and you must wear a mask at all times, including outdoors.


You're not being forced onto a train to be killed for who you are. You're sending your Nurglists to school to kill kids who are genuinely immunocompromised. Grow the f*ck up and show some social responsibility
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If they give General Mills some trademark licensing cash they could have some cool shapes and colors for their badges.
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.