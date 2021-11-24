 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   WHO says wearing masks will save countless lives during the winter, but you better you better you bet Covid deniers think it's an eminence front and think they won't get fooled again   (metro.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Sistine Chapel, Sistine Chapel ceiling, National Television Awards, Adil Ray, armed men, Dominic Raab, Benedict Cumberbatch, Piers Morgan  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 10:50 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or it will become a teenage wasteland?

/runs out of thread
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WHO?

I don't know

/third base!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Technically, zero is "countless."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You better bet your life
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mom still believes masks don't work because.... she doesn't like wearing one.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just read a story
More people have died of covid this year with vaccinations around than last year without.

China may make crappy products but they make a mean plague.
 
LesterB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember when we were asked to do this a year ago? (warning: PDF link)

Relevant quote:

If mask use could be increased to approximately 95% - the level observed in Singapore and some other countries - forecasted cumulative deaths drop to 275,000 by January 1, saving 96,000 lives between now and the end of the year.

Does anyone want to look up what the actual cumulative death number was at the end of 2020?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: My mom still believes masks don't work because.... she doesn't like wearing one.


But, does she have a squeeze box she wears on her chest?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had to get change from the bank. Wrote down different denominations on a post it note. Put on my mask, go into the bank and hand a note to the teller. Felt weird.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We need to rip the band-aid off. Or we can live in fear for ever.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Antidamascus: My mom still believes masks don't work because.... she doesn't like wearing one.

But, does she have a squeeze box she wears on her chest?


And daddy gets no rest?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: My mom still believes masks don't work because.... she doesn't like wearing one.


Interesting.  Most anti-_____ers have gone with the good is the enemy of perfect reasoning.

"Masks don't hermetically seal every single possible thing exiting your face nor to they prevent 100% of things that might get in.  Therefore, they are stupid so don't wear one."
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
C'mon everybody, do you think it's alright?  We need to have faith in something bigger so get out and stay out because I can't reach you.  You can say "I'm free", but It's not true.  The vaccine is the Miracle cure.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well you can't get fooled again if you've been a fool this whole time.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.


You realize that is food poisoning right?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At this point you've resigned yourself to wearing a mask for the foreseeable future or you don't wear one at all.

I think we've made up our minds at this point. Recommendations, as we've seen, don't mean sh*t to most of the public
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Just read a story
More people have died of covid this year with vaccinations around than last year without.


I don't think that's accurate (for the US, anyway)
I would be surprised if that was accurate for any country that began vaccinations in the late winter/spring.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Harry Freakstorm: I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.

You realize that is food poisoning right?


I doubt it.  Anyone who has had food poisoning can tell you that food poisoning is much worse than that.  When you get food poisoning, you never forget it.  It's hard to forget lying motionless on the cold tile floor of a bathroom and wondering if you're going to die.
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.


If it's only 24 hours it's not the real flu.
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I live in a university city. Though I'm completely vaccinated, I'm delighted I have half a reason to wear a mask to protect myself from these drunken neck slobberers as they tumble over themselves.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Antidamascus: My mom still believes masks don't work because.... she doesn't like wearing one.

But, does she have a squeeze box she wears on her chest?


I won't sleep at night until I know
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

12349876: Harry Freakstorm: I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.

If it's only 24 hours it's not the real flu.


My 4 year old once had Influenza B (test confirmed at urgent care) and was symptom free in about 24 hours.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.


You get the flu every year on November 24? For only an hour?
The day is still young, though...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

12349876: Harry Freakstorm: I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.

If it's only 24 hours it's not the real flu.


It's only flu if it comes from the Influenza region of France, otherwise it's just sparkling vomiting.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wear a mask when I'm inside the store doing my job, and take it off when I'm in my backroom alone, or outside at customer cars, where, in general, I am speaking with them from the back where they've opened their hatch. But that's only a brief amount of the day.

And I have been doing this for 40 plus hours a week since the fourth week of March, 2020, except last winter we still also wore them outside. And I'm sick of it, and angry that it's being perpetuated basically to protect people who don't really care if anyone else is protected. I've had three vaccine shots, plus of course my flu shot, and all signs point to that creating a very low risk load, but these dimwits are driving a stupid train we're not allowed to ever get off of.

For many of you it's just a run into the bank or Target, for me, it's like 35% of my waking hours, so I'm never going to feel complacent about it.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ashelth: Harry Freakstorm: I think I've already dodged my annual November 24 hour flu.   That's cool.

You realize that is food poisoning right?

I doubt it.  Anyone who has had food poisoning can tell you that food poisoning is much worse than that.  When you get food poisoning, you never forget it.  It's hard to forget lying motionless on the cold tile floor of a bathroom and wondering if you're going to die.


On a positive note though, it does let you reassure your partner that he has an incredibly high bar to clear before he could manage to give you the worst Valentine's Day you've ever had.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.