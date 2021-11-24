 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Straits Times)   It looks like Fb- is living in China   (straitstimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Misc, Demography, number of children, latest statistical yearbook, register births, Population, result of some parents, People's Republic of China, stringent one-child policy  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now there's a very old Fark reference.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful "pack yer bags, kiddo!" photograph.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When 12 million is a rounding error in your population census.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Now there's a very old Fark reference.


I remember that reference only in it's existence.
 
loral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering over 100,000/month are crossing our southern border undocumented (in English = illegal), in 10 years the math works out.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but according to a google search, the current population of China is 1.402 billion.  12.5 million additional kids would make it 1.4145 billion.  Essentially, a rounding error for most people.
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see references like this, and I just have to post.  Anyone else miss the Saudi Arabia beheading counter on the side?
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XanthPrime: Alphax: Now there's a very old Fark reference.

I remember that reference only in it's existence.


https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/Fb-_is_t​h​e_father

Ah, the wiki entry.
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XanthPrime:

https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/Fb-_is_t​h​e_father

Ah, the wiki entry.

Fb- was banned?!?!? I didn't know that...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Now there's a very old Fark reference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those are the ones that got registered at 6. There's lots that didn't. Not just a kids problem too. There's adults that don't have any documentation, so they're a ghost population and get taken advantage of and abused in many ways.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's 12 million new soldiers.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: That's 12 million new soldiers.


You wrote slave laborers wrong.
 
Prairie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Alphax: Now there's a very old Fark reference.

[Fark user image 425x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's the one I was waiting for.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petey4335: scruffythecat: That's 12 million new soldiers.

You wrote slave laborers wrong.


6 one way, half a dozen the other, really...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.