 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   Pouring lighter fluid and lighting her favorite machine on fire? Oh you bet that's a shooting   (click2houston.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Woman, northeast Houston Tuesday afternoon, Houston Police Department, Houston police, Leo White, Jess Robbins, second woman, gaming machine  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 12:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, what game was it?  If we don't know what game, how do we know if it was justified or not?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Money is the only thing that matters to Texans.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TEXASS tag?
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Well, what game was it?  If we don't know what game, how do we know if it was justified or not?


Probably a first person shooter
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Theres that "polite society" the NRA promised us.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She wasn't playing by the 'I got next' quarter on the machines bezel rules.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thats a few miles from my place.
5th Ward, Houston.

Not known for frequent outbreaks of measured, reasonable conflict resolutions.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They don't say "casino" anywhere, and they keep referring to a "gaming machine." Does Texas have slot machines in gas stations or something?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's an automatic banning from the casino.   For 6 hours.  Or until they get more money.
 
Headso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Self defense, shooter was protecting private property and feared for their life.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't the video game from Kung Fury.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: They don't say "casino" anywhere, and they keep referring to a "gaming machine." Does Texas have slot machines in gas stations or something?


Looks like a residential street, according to Google.
 
squidloe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lighter fluid is a curse upon this country.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: They don't say "casino" anywhere, and they keep referring to a "gaming machine." Does Texas have slot machines in gas stations or something?


8-liners, which are basically slot machines that pay out in "credits" redeemable for merchandise.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: They don't say "casino" anywhere, and they keep referring to a "gaming machine." Does Texas have slot machines in gas stations or something?


Theres a lot of backroom machine gambling around here. Almost every Stop-N-Rob has a few.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thats a few miles from my place.
5th Ward, Houston.

Not known for frequent outbreaks of measured, reasonable conflict resolutions.


^^^ This.....another day in Houston.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

squidloe: Lighter fluid is a curse upon this country.


This.

/I too prefer heavier fluid
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.