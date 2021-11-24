 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "I told her that she could not do that." And they continued anyhow   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Oral sex, Sexual intercourse, Breach of the peace, Arrest  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Given that this was in Florida, I'd assume the guy believed he was f*cking a raccoon.

He does have that, "don't care, f*cked a raccoon" look on his face...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So did they make the vid or what?
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope they burned that car.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"This is the coolest reason ive ever been to jail. This jail anyway."
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it normal for police to give rides to passengers when drivers are arrested and put them in the same car/backseat as the arrestee?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now I have "Back to Black" playing in my head...
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
New TikTok challenge trifecta in play?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I picture a girl who would film herself giving a bj in the back of a cop car, this is exactly what comes to mind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usernameguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 850x1076]"This is the coolest reason ive ever been to jail. This jail anyway."


"I got a blowjob from the reanimated corpse of Amy Winehouse. What did you do today?"
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think they put the wrong pic of the woman up there, no was that she is 24. Maybe I read that wrong.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Girl: Can I suck dick back here?
Cop: No.
Girl: Please? I *really* want to suck dick back here.
Cop. Absolutely not! Anyway I need to leave you two alone for an unspecified amount of time.
*later*
Cop: She sucked dick back there!  I am so surprised!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: I think they put the wrong pic of the woman up there, no was that she is 24. Maybe I read that wrong.


Some people hit the wall hard. Figuratively and/or literally.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lotsa aristocrats featured in The Star:
Glam vet injected pals with horse tranquilliser ketamine on drug-fuelled weekend
'Morgue rat' female necrophile addicted to sex with corpses found death stench 'erotic'

Also some Einsteins:
Tourist savaged by crocodile after mistaking beast for plastic model at theme park
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: I think they put the wrong pic of the woman up there, no was that she is 24. Maybe I read that wrong.


Dyslexia? That's 42
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would not tap that.......
The memory would haunt me.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*scrolls thread*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How did he record it on his phone? If he was under arrest, he would have been handcuffed behind his back, no?
 
groppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey you are already in trouble so go big or go home. Just need some none grainy mugshot pics of her for my records.
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Summer Watkins, had me a blast
Summer Watkins, it happened so fast

/I'm terribly sorry
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: scruffythecat: I think they put the wrong pic of the woman up there, no was that she is 24. Maybe I read that wrong.

Some people hit the wall hard. Figuratively and/or literally.


Hit the wall? You could stick her to it
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
amy whinehouse is looking better.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Americas Next Top Mouth Hooker"
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 425x282]

[Fark user image 245x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


First thing I thought of as well.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My buddy Frank had what he thought was the perfect girlfriend. No arms or legs and a mute. He would carry her around like a six pack.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People paying for porn: LOL.
People paying for porn of ugly people: LOL.

How is onlyfans still in business? The internet is like 90% free porn already?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2KanZam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is something my (extremely) crazy ex would do... including post it to her OF page.

/Almost makes me miss her
//Then I remember she tried to kill me
///Slashies like the ones she tried to put into me with the kitchen knife
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
sigh.theshiatiputupwith.zzzip.fapfapfa​p.jpg
 
