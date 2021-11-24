 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Shoot, a cactus could have a good time in Vegas with all the stuff it's talking about   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Complaint, Pleading, Family, Song, educational toy, CTV Television Network, China, Song Dynasty  
•       •       •

1076 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want one of these
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Polish artist said he planned to take legal action against the Chinese company for using his song without permission."


Yeah, good luck with that.
Here is the Chinese company's response that a foreign national intends to sue them.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, don't shoot a cactus. They have been known to fight back.

"Death by Cactus" (The Goods from the Woods Podcast Episode #184)
Youtube HNiD2srjGEo
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kurwa kaktus ..ja pierdolę!
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polish Cow (Full Version)
Youtube 9hhMUT2U2L4
I thought it might be this but to be honest ...this is the only Polish cocaine song I know.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I want one of these


I'm not sure if it says the same things, but there's a few dancing cactus online

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm tempted too, but I can't buy everything. Imagine buying a dozen of them and having them all sing and dance in unison.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I want one of these


Parents will return some of the toys, but I'll bet that the others will become a mild collector's item.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you do cocaine in polish? I've only ever done it in English and I'm interested in cultural outreach
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, no!
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can just picture the Chinese toy factory employee hastily searching for a 15 second clip of random polish-sounding lyrics with a catchy beat to use in their product. "It's okay, toy is for Americans, they don't know what the cactus says anyway!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine? I would think it would sing about peyote.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most absurd timeline.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's about taking five grams of cocaine and being alone ... It's a very depressing song," Tanner said

That sounds like my idea of heaven actually.

With five grams of cocaine anything can be fun.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I want one of these


So do i!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "It's about taking five grams of cocaine and being alone ... It's a very depressing song," Tanner said

That sounds like my idea of heaven actually.

With five grams of cocaine anything can be fun.


5 grams worth of cocaine??
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

That's a LOT of cocaine.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: How do you do cocaine in polish? I've only ever done it in English and I'm interested in cultural outreach


GIS for Polish Cokesucker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she check to see if it was filled with cocaine?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so we've all done cocaine off the Walmart website. We've all been there, dont hold it against the thing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You think a drug endorsing Polish speaking cactus toy would be more about endorsing peyote
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Clash of the Grandmas]


Hawt. There is not enough geriatric lesbian scissoring out there. /jk
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*Whilst dining with a Polish family* "So hey - I learnt a Polish song ..."
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nsfw audio (swearing)
https://youtu.be/D3uJHTisUdE
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.